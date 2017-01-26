Update: Creek Search – Rainbow

After a five-day search, crews have located the body of a child in a creek in Rainbow. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine if the body is that of five-year-old Phillip Campbell.

For the past several days, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has been using many resources, including Sheriff’s ASTREA (helicopter) and UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), to assist deputies and other first responders on the ground.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man whose body was pulled from the creek as 73-year-old Roland Phillips of Fallbrook.