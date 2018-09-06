Loading...
Upcoming Small Business Events

September 6, 2018

Upcoming Small Business Events

 

 

 

 

ChallengeHER…ChallengeHER provides women-owned small businesses the information and tools they need to succeed in the world of federal contracting. Wednesday Sept 12 in Oceanside.   Register Today!

Free Webinar: 9/25 Avoid Termination Blunders

 

Join us for a free webinar hosted by our friends at ComplyRight and America’s SBDC

Tuesday, September 25th 11 AM -12 PM PDT    Register Today! 

 

2018 North County Water Symposium and Supplier Fair –

Join North County leaders and water agencies on the morning of October 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. to learn more about how new state and local water policies will impact businesses and residents. Then, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. meet one-on-one with more than a dozen water agencies to learn about upcoming work, contracts, bidding processes and talk with the key decision makers at the agencies.

Register Today!

San Diego & Imperial SBDC Network | 880 National City BlvdNational City, CA 91950

