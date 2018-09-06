Upcoming Small Business Events

ChallengeHER…ChallengeHER provides women-owned small businesses the information and tools they need to succeed in the world of federal contracting. Wednesday Sept 12 in Oceanside. Register Today!

Free Webinar: 9/25 Avoid Termination Blunders

Join us for a free webinar hosted by our friends at ComplyRight and America’s SBDC

Tuesday, September 25th 11 AM -12 PM PDT Register Today!

2018 North County Water Symposium and Supplier Fair –

Join North County leaders and water agencies on the morning of October 10th from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. to learn more about how new state and local water policies will impact businesses and residents. Then, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. meet one-on-one with more than a dozen water agencies to learn about upcoming work, contracts, bidding processes and talk with the key decision makers at the agencies.

Register Today!