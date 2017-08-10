Unknown Suspect(s) Wanted for Vista Vehicle Arson

Up to $1,000 Reward Offered

San Diego County Crime Stoppers along with investigators from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Bomb/Arson Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect(s) wanted for intentionally setting a vehicle on fire in Vista.

On August 4, 2017, at approximately 1:16 a.m., the Vista Fire Department and deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a vehicle fire in the 1900 block of Cherrywood Street. Firefighters put out the fire. A Toyota Sequoia, two Jet Ski’s, a trailer and surrounding vegetation were all destroyed by the fire. A person driving a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area just prior to the arson.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to this incident to contact them.

LEFT: Photo of burned Toyota Sequoia from the scene.