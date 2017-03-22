Unknown Suspect Wanted in Vista Theft and Robbery

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Vista Sheriff’s Station are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate an unknown male suspect wanted for robbery.

On Monday, March 6th at 6:10 p.m., an unknown suspect walked into the Metro PCS store located at 988 Civic Center Drive in Vista. The suspect was able to remove two cell phones, an iPhone7 and iPhone7 Plus, from their security cords which attached the cell phones to the display counter. The suspect took the phones and exited the store without paying for the items.

Approximately one hour later, the same suspect entered the Radio Shack store located at 732 E. Vista Way in Vista, and again removed an iPhone7 and an iPhone7 Plus which were both secured to a display counter. When confronted by an employee, the suspect simulated having a firearm in his waistband and backed out of the door. He was seen getting into a newer model Nissan Altima with paper plates and fleeing the area.

Suspect Description: Hispanic male between 25-35 years old, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, long black curly hair and a moustache. The suspect had a red “lightning bolt” tattoo on his neck near the back of his ear and three dots tattooed on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with an “LA” logo, a black t-shirt, grey jeans and black shoes.

Vehicle Description: Newer Model Nissan Altima with Paper Plates (no color description).

Pictures of the suspect

Anyone with information on this case should call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at

(760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

