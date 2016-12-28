Unknown Suspect Wanted In Identity Theft

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the Santee Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate an unknown suspect wanted in connection with identity theft and burglary.

On October 13th and 14th, 2016, an unknown suspect used a lost or stolen debit card to make unauthorized purchases at several businesses throughout San Diego County. The male suspect used the debit card at BevMo, Best Buy, and GameStop in Santee. He also used the debit card at the Best Buy, SAKS Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, T‐Mobile, and a Shell Gas Station in Carmel Mountain, and the Beauty Gallery and Target in Poway. The charges added up to more than $3,300.

The suspect is described as a Black man, medium build, between 25‐40 years old, with a bald or shaved head. He may have a mustache and was last seen wearing a grey and white button down shirt and jeans.

Surveillance video of the suspect can be viewed at the following link: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/eE7lV

If you recognize the suspect or have information about this crime, call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at (619) 956‐4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580‐8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via www.sdcrimestoppers.org .