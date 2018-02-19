Unknown Incident Causes Major Police Presence in Vista

Daniel Thomas--Pomelo Drive was closed at Hacienda Drive in Vista due to a major police presence Sunday evening, and it is unknown at this time what sparked the response.

A user of the application “Nextdoor” stated to TheVistaPress.com that she heard a police officer ask her downstairs neighbor if she was okay because there was a shooting in the apartment beside hers, adding that it appeared they were doing a full investigation of the apartment. The complex in question is the Sunset Springs apartment complex. The user also told TheVistaPress.com that she knew everyone in the surrounding apartments are okay, but she didn’t know about the people in the unit being investigated, and that they put a pop-up tent over the patio area of the apartment in question.

None of the information provided to TheVistaPress.com has been confirmed by officials. As of 11:58 PM Sunday, the scene was very active. Stay with TheVistaPress.com for updates on this currently unfolding situation.

From the Sheriff Dept….Vista Attempted Murder Suspect

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station responded to a call of a male who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. During the preliminary investigation by deputies, they determined a shooting had likely occurred at 320 Pomelo Drive, in Vista. Deputies detained a male subject at the scene. He was later identified as Fredy Sixto, age twenty-seven, of Vista.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Detail was called to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and along with Crime Lab personnel, processed the scene for evidence. Fredy Sixto has been arrested for one count of attempted murder and will be booked into the San Diego Central Jail.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending identification and notification of his family; he is not expected to survive his injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.