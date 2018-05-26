Unknown Eater – Santa Ana’s Mexican Food

The Unknown Eater– I was given a chance to review another restaurant here in Vista, and I decided to pick Santa Ana’s! I had passed by this place a few times and was interested when I saw the flames on the sign with the words “es muy rico”. It must be good judging from that.

This restaurant is actually part of a chain as they have other locations in San Diego and Palmdale. There will be a new one in San Marcos in the future. Walking up, I first noticed the drive-thru, for those with the ability to drive, and the outdoor seating. They also had a few, very tall palm trees by their sign. It made a great photo given the partly sunny sky!

Inside the wall colors were red, yellow and orange which reminded me of the food that I was going to eat. In addition, there were pictures of the different dishes on the walls and remnants of Christmas garlands. Why not be merry all year ‘round?! The TV was playing soccer in the back with some patrons taking a look. The menu had many options such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and combination plates. I went for a shrimp plate with two sides of beans given that I don’t eat white rice anymore. Luckily, they were willing to accommodate that request. As I ordered, I wish I knew Spanish as it would have helped me. It appears that my English was a bit hard to follow.

The food wait was not long. It did give me enough time to fully observe the restaurant. There were actually a few modern touches to the design scheme that brought it into the 21st century such as corrugated sheet metal and modern light fixtures. Some Mexican places are stuck in the 1980’s! The food interrupted these thoughts. The quesadillas came out first with oozy cheese bubbling from the tortillas along with the shrimp plate which looked quite large! Yes! I took it outside to truly enjoy the atmosphere. Don’t go out on a windy day or Mother Nature is going to take away your food! Luckily, I kept it on the table.

I love that I could eat outside and watch my environment as I did. I saw the constant stream of cars pass by on North Santa Fe, and the pedestrians walk along the sidewalk. I looked up and noticed the palm frawns swaying, and the clouds rolling over the sun. Absolutely beautiful! Granted, I might not be by the ocean but having the breeze and the sunny day makes the sound of cars enjoyable. It is all about immersing yourself into this specific environment and seeing what it is like. Now then, back to the food!

I was ready to tackle the refried beans, caramelized onions, guacamole and shredded iceberg lettuce, grilled shrimp and corn tortillas! I dipped into the refried beans and noticed that there was a poultry flavor in the background along with the typical earthy beans. It was not what I am used to tasting and took me off guard. The carmelized onions were sweet and were rightfully singed. It cut through the beans and enhanced the shrimp. The shrimp tasted of the ocean and was not chewy. You could easily bite through and combine it with the other portions. The guacamole tastes more like plain avocados than the citrusy version that I am used to, but it was quite the palate cleanser and was refreshing. The tortillas were my favorite. There is something about fresh tortillas when they are soft and chewy. Rolling them up, I topped them with some beans and onions. I savored this dish to the last bite.

Santa Ana’s Fresh Mexican Food, 815 North Santa Fe, Vista, CA 92084

Website: http://www.santaanafreshmxnfood.com/