University of Washington Bound Khayla Rooks Paces Mission Hills to 4th CIF Finals

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos High School-San Marcos CA— For the fourth time in the history of the girls basketball program, the Lady Grizzlies of Mission Hills(28-3) have advanced to the CIF final where they defeated the Lady Titans of Eastlake High School(24-6)They will face the Lady Knights of Bishop School at 29-2 as they defeated the Lady Torreys in a squeaker, 58-57.

Chris Kroesch Mission Hills Girls Basketball Coach- “Eastlake is a good ballclub. We were 7 of 46 in the first half shooting the ball. We kept missing shots and didn’t follow through as the nerves got to us a bit. I am happy that we found a way to pull the victory.”

“Khayla Rooks had trouble with her shots and had trouble seeing the basket but teammate Kaitlyn Nguyen, who is one of the toughest girls I have ever coached played, her defense was incredible. When she made some mistakes I disciplined her so she so she could improve on both sides of the ball. She contributed with 9 points and improved a lot with her free throws. For the final round we take on The Bishop’s School the head coach is a good friend of mine.” said Coach Kroesch

Khayla Rooks, who dazzles the crowd with her good ball skills and a good passing in the game, led the Lady Grizzlies with 20 points. She played an outstanding defense as well.

For the Lady Titans, Allie Carrion led with 9 points and Aureen Isaacson contributed with 8.