In Response to Lilac Fire in Southern California…

In response to the Lilac Fire in Southern California, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) in San Marcos will be closed on Friday, December 8 for all employees and students. All on-campus finals are canceled for Friday and will be rescheduled for early next week. At this time, the university’s Commencement ceremony will continue as scheduled.

For more information, please visit www.usa.edu.