United Way’s Holiday Drive-thru is Comin’ to Town!

United Way of San Diego County Stocks the Cars of Union Families with Food, Toys

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 2017) – Nearly one-third of households in San Diego County don’t earn enough to make ends meet, which is especially difficult for union families during the holidays. To help spread holiday joy, United Way of San Diego County will once again distribute 500 turkey dinners with all the trimmings and toys at the 30th Annual United Way Unions United Holiday Food and Toy Distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at SDCCU (formerly Qualcomm) Stadium in Mission Valley.

“For 97 years, United Way has worked to disrupt cycles of poverty throughout San Diego County,” said Laurie Coskey, Ed.D., president and CEO, United Way of San Diego County. “This holiday distribution is one of our most important programs, providing 20,000 holiday meals since its inception. We expect to assist more than 500 union families this year, and given increasing numbers of disenfranchised families in our county, that number will only continue to rise. We look forward to making the holiday brighter for these families this year and for years to come.”

Families invited to the distribution include those who may have had one or both wage earners laid off from their jobs, those who may be underemployed and not able to make ends meet or have experienced a medical emergency impeding their ability to afford essentials. Union members should contact their union representative for a voucher for the distribution.

“For this event, United Way is committed to and focused on hundreds of union families forced to make tough choices every day,” said United Way’s Board of Directors Chair Dave Carothers. “That’s hard any day, but heartbreaking on holidays that revolve around food with loved ones. This event alleviates the stress of providing a holiday dinner and having a few gifts for their children.”

Children who experience economic hardship when they are young are at greatest risk for poor academic outcomes. Unions United, the union assistance arm of United Way of San Diego County, provides relief to disrupt this cycle throughout the year, helping 4,000 families annually with emergency assistance and referrals – worth almost half a million dollars – for mortgage, rent, utilities, food, prescriptions, transportation, medical expenses and more. While the holiday distribution is not open to the public, United Way’s food pantry, at its Murphy Canyon campus, is available for those who need it. To make an appointment, call 858-636-4116.

San Diegans can help by donating new, unwrapped toys at the Alex Szekely United Way Center, 4699 Murphy Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92123 or donating online at uwsd.org/donate. To help sort donated toys, volunteers can sign up at volunteer.uwsd.org.

About United Way of San Diego County

For 97 years, United Way of San Diego Countyhas been disrupting cycles of poverty to change the odds for children and families. United Way plays a unique role in the community, bringing the people and resources together to spark breakthrough community action that elevates every child and family toward a brighter future. The organization focuses on educational milestones, such as kindergarten readiness, third grade literacy, and college and career pathways, providing support outside of school so children can be successful inside the classroom. LIVE UNITED is a call to action for everyone to get involved by donating and volunteering