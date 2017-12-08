United Way of San Diego County Works with United Way of Greater Los Angeles for Southern California Wildfire Fund

SAN DIEGO (December 8, 2017) – Wildfires are currently devastating regions of Southern California – with hundreds of thousands of acres destroyed and people displaced – from Ventura to San Diego Counties, including the growing Lilac Fire.

United Way of San Diego County is working with United Way of Greater Los Angeles, which has set up the Southern California Wildfire Fund to help victims of these fires rebuild their lives. For this fund, 100 percent of the donations collected through this designated fund will support long-term recovery and re-building efforts for low-income families affected by the fires.

Donations supporting San Diego County can be made online at www.unitedwayla.org. Checks may be sent to the United Way office at 1150 S. Olive Street, Suite T500, Los Angeles, CA 90015. Please write “SoCal Wildfire Fund” in the memo line.

Funds will be allocated based on need to vetted organizations throughout Southern California that will focus on rebuilding and recovery efforts for victims affected by the fires, including United Way of San Diego County, United Way of Greater Los Angeles and United Way of Ventura County.

“We’re devastated for the communities who have lost their homes and possessions to these wildfires and want to ensure that they get the support needed to rebuild their lives in the aftermath,” said Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “We’re proud to see so many business, community and civic leaders voice their support and so many individuals provide necessary items for those in need.”

“We are working with our United Way Network and community partners to build long-term assistance for families,” said Laurie Coskey, Ed.D., president and CEO of United Way of San Diego County. “We stand united with our friends and neighbors throughout San Diego County.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by the fires, individuals may connect with 2-1-1 San Diego, a free 24-hour emergency hotline that links you to thousands of local health and human services resources. 2-1-1 connects you with services including, but not limited to, emergency housing, food distribution, elder services, other youth and child care issues, and other physical and mental health services.

Contact 2-1-1 San Diego by:

Calling 2-1-1 on your phone

View all 2-1-1 San Diego resources available to help you at:http://211sandiego.org/ resources

resources Visit 2-1-1 San Diego online at:http://211sandiego.org

For current fire and emergency information in San Diego County, visit: www.sdcountyemergency.com

About United Way of San Diego County …For 97 years, United Way of San Diego Countyhas been disrupting cycles of poverty to change the odds for children and families. United Way plays a unique role in the community, bringing the people and resources together to spark breakthrough community action that elevates every child and family toward a brighter future. The organization focuses on educational milestones, such as kindergarten readiness, third grade literacy, and college and career pathways, providing support outside of school so children can be successful inside the classroom. LIVE UNITED is a call to action for everyone to get involved by donating and volunteering. Learn more at www.uwsd.org, the blog, Facebook and Twitter.

About United Way Greater Los Angeles …United Way of Greater Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization fighting to end homelessness and poverty by providing students with support needed to graduate high school prepared for college and the workforce, providing housing for our homeless neighbors, and helping hard-working families become financially stable. United Way identifies the root causes of poverty and works strategically to solve them by building alliances across all sectors, funding targeted programs and advocating for change. For more information, visit www.unitedwayla.org.