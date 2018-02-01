United Way of San Diego County Adds Vice President, Community Impact Ian Gordon

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 31, 2018) – United Way of San Diego County has hired Ian Gordon as the new vice president, community impact. In collaboration with United Way’s leadership team and board, Gordon will lead the organization’s education and family self-sufficiency initiatives – disrupting cycles of poverty to change the odds for children and families throughout the region.

“We had almost 200 candidates, but Ian stood out as someone who had immersed himself in education and the success of youth,” said Dr. Richard Pattenaude, vice chair of United Way’s board of directors. “With his most recent role leading the San Diego Youth Development Office and academic background in human development focusing on adolescents and family studies, he will continue to strengthen United Way’s impact in the local community.”

As United Way’s vice president, community impact, Gordon is responsible for community engagement, scaling up existing collective impact initiatives and developing new opportunities to deepen United Way’s cradle to college and career work. While effectively working with multi-ethnic, multi-cultural community members, he will leverage local resources to achieve measurable results. Gordon maintains collaborative relationships with community leaders, elected officials, school districts, philanthropic and community-based organizations, including many United Way partners.

Gordon is an executive leader with 22 years of experience in organizational and nonprofit management, community and workforce development, social science research, federal contracting and business. As the director of the San Diego Youth Development Office, Gordon leveraged more than $1.7 million in K-12 and workforce funds to reengage disconnected youth in three underserved neighborhoods. Gordon also served as the local site lead for a national collective impact initiative that addresses systemic barriers that prevent youth from succeeding at education and employment.

Gordon currently serves on the Clinton Foundation’s Strong Families, Thriving Communities Steering Committee; Yankelovich Center for Social Science Research’s Advisory Group; City of San Diego Promise Zone Education Working Group; California Opportunity Youth Network; The California Endowment’s Building Healthy Communities; and the 2-1-1 San Diego Advisory Board. Previous volunteer roles include being a member of the United Way-led City Heights Partnership for Children’s Leadership Table.

Gordon holds a bachelor’s degree in human development from Howard University and a master’s in human development and family studies from The Pennsylvania State University.

