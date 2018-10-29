United Way of San Diego County Welcomes Five Members to Board

SAN DIEGO (October 2018) – United Way of San Diego County has welcomed five new members to its board of directors.

“We welcome these new board members with confidence that their rich experiences and knowledge will help us in our mission to support the education and well-being of local children and families,” said United Way of San Diego County President and CEO Nancy Sasaki. They include: David W. Andrews, Stephanie Bulger, Ka’eo Griffin, Keith Maddox and Paul Rash.

Board members serve a three-year term, providing governance over the affairs and activities of United Way and act on one or more board sub-committees, including workplace campaigns, finance, Tocqueville Society, major giving, public policy and marketing.

David W. Andrews is a highly respected leader and visionary dedicated to revolutionizing higher education through innovation, collaboration and providing an exceptional student experience. As president of National University, Andrews strives to make higher education more accessible for adult learners and working professionals through online learning. Previously, Andrews redefined Baltimore educational experience as dean of Johns Hopkins University’s nationally ranked School of Education and founder of the Henderson-Hopkins School, a new public elementary-middle school, as well as the Weinberg Early Childhood Center in the East Baltimore. Andrews and his wife, Marti, recently joined United Way of San Diego County’s Tocqueville Society which recognizes the organization’s highest level of philanthropists.

Stephanie Bulger serves as the vice chancellor of instructional services for the San Diego Community College District, the second largest community college district in California. As co-chair of the executive committee of the San Diego County College and Career Readiness Consortium, Bulger ensures the academic and professional success of students by fostering relationships with K-12 school districts, local businesses, industry and community agencies. Bulger is also on the board of directors of the Old Globe Theatre and San Diego Art Institute.

Ka’eo Griffin has an impressive variety of professional talents ranging from being a certified and licensed financial advisor at Wells Fargo to owning a commercial painting business. As senior healthcare logistics manager at UPS, Griffin works with the largest healthcare, biotech and life science customers in San Diego. Ka’eo co-founded Ocean Joy Cruises, Hawaii, which has grown over 14 years to earn over $4 million yearly. Griffin is the founding vice chair of United Way’s Emerging Leaders Council which aims to connect like-minded younger professionals and community leaders across sectors and industries.

Keith Maddox is co-trustee of the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council where he runs the day-to-day operations of an organization with 125 Affiliated Local Unions, representing over 120,000 members in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Maddox dedicates his life to fighting for the rights of workers across the U.S. Over the past 31 years, he has also worked on the staff of four national unions including the Service Employees International Union, Teamsters, Machinist Union and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations Industrial Union Department.

Paul Rash, a 15-year banking veteran with Wells Fargo, serves as the vice president and head of distribution finance for Wells Fargo’s Community Bank. Rash is responsible for providing centralized analysis and business case production support for distribution related activities that involve significant capital commitment. Previously, he worked as a regional finance manager throughout California. Rash uses his fiscal acumen to provide insight as a member of the United Way’s finance committee.

For more information about United Way of San Diego County and its work, visit www.uwsd.org.

About United Way of San Diego County…. For 98 years, United Way of San Diego County has disrupted cycles of poverty by developing long-term solutions for children and families. United Way plays a unique role in the San Diego community, bringing people and resources together to spark breakthrough community action that elevates every child and family toward a brighter future. Developing regional partnerships around effective practices, the organization makes measurable, significant change in the education and success of children from cradle to career and helps families have the support needed to ensure that success. United Way focuses on educational milestones, such as kindergarten readiness, third-grade literacy, high school preparation, and college and career pathways. LIVE UNITED is a call to action for everyone to get involved by donating and volunteering. Learn more at www.uwsd.org,