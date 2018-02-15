United Oil Thefts Arrest

United Oil employees in Valley Center discovered that a former employee, David Adamson (09/15/61), came into the location dressed as an employee who was there to make repairs. Adamson identified himself to the staff as “Kevin”. Adamson stole about $14,000 from the location while under the guise of making repairs. Adamson had been terminated from the location a month prior due to an additional $15,000 theft from the safe. Through investigative leads, Detective B. Barrios was able to determine Adamson was responsible for similar style thefts from United Oil locations in San Bernardino, Indio, Los Angeles, Woodland Hills, and Monterey County. Though an audit of the total loss is still being determined, at this point it appears Adamson is responsible for stealing approximately $200,000 from the various locations.

Deputy Barrios was able to locate a residence for Adamson in San Jacinto, CA. Today at about 0630 hours, Detective Barrios was able to arrest Adamson in San Jacinto. Lateral prosecution for the thefts in other counties is being sought on Adamson and he will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility for the thefts in San Diego County.

Anyone with additional information reference this case you can contact Detective Barrios (760)751-4400 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.