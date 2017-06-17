United Methodist Church of Vista Provides “ Movies on the Lawn”   

Nadine Kaina…This month is an anniversary for me – moving from The Aurora Methodist Church in Aurora Nebraska to California….30 years ago!!

Having two sons living here, I came to not only visit them, but to look at job opportunities.

Settling in Fallbrook to work as a secretary in a church, who was having financial problems and replaced me with a “volunteer” after only three months. Moving south, I liked Vista with its many churches, entertainment venues and job opportunities. After many part-time jobs, by an employment agency, a full -time job came with Lutheran Social Services and in 1995 North County Council On Aging, of Vista, as program coordinator for Project C.A.R.E (Community Action to Reach the Elderly) which ended two weeks after my spouse died in 2002. However, the County of San Diego, Aging and Independence Services and United Way supported me while I contacted five non-profit agencies, of which, Interfaith Community Services was selected, and retired in December 2015.

Needing volunteers, the word was spread with Lenore Averell being the first to respond. She is a community advocate and we have become good friends. After my husband died, she asked me to her church, UMC of Vista. I told her, I am not getting involved, but she had me in a choir robe the next Sunday! Needless to say, I am still very involved.

One of the events planned for this summer is the first of three “Movies on the Lawn” and open to the public, held at the Vista United Methodist Church, beginning Friday, June 23. Free, also invited to have a picnic dinner or buy something from the food trucks. Beginning at sunset on the upper lawn at 490 South Melrose Drive, Vista 92081, a time to enjoy fellowship, games, and then relax with a movie on the upper lawn

Each film will be shown on June Friday nights at dusk with the upcoming movies- “Cars,” “Trolls,” and “Zootopia.”

For more information, contact Beckie Henselmeier. 760-726-0442.

