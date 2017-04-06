United Against Human Trafficking Fashion Show

United Against Human Trafficking presents a Fashion Show on April 8th. The show features Quality Clothing which will be sold at $10-$15 to obtain funds to save more victims.
North County Hispanic Chamber/InBiz Latino and the National Association of Professional Women/ Local Chapter, both Non Profit organizations, have joined forces to expand awareness of Human Trafficking in our County and beyond. Proceeds will benefit the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition. Tickets are $40
Our emcee for the event: Luis Estrada KPBS TV/Radio On-Air Fundraising Manager/Senior Producer
UNITED promo code for your friends and colleagues so they can get 1/2 price $20 ticket Tickets $40
https://event.attendstar.com/event/show/united-against-human-trafficking/