United Against Human Trafficking Fashion Show

United Against Human Trafficking presents a Fashion Show on April 8th. The show features Quality Clothing which will be sold at $10-$15 to obtain funds to save more victims.

If you would like to donate prizes or gift certificates to advertise your business call 619-865-1909.

The show is Saturday, April 8th 12 noon to 4 PM, Civic Center San Marcos, 3 Civic Center Drive. The program includes a fashion show, raffle prizes, silent auction and live music.

Speakers include San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan, Assistant Sheriff Mike Barnett and Marisa Ugarte Executive Director Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition.

North County Hispanic Chamber/InBiz Latino and the National Association of Professional Women/ Local Chapter, both Non Profit organizations, have joined forces to expand awareness of Human Trafficking in our County and beyond. Proceeds will benefit the Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition. Tickets are $40 Our emcee for the event: Luis Estrada KPBS TV/Radio On-Air Fundraising Manager/Senior Producer

UNITED promo code for your friends and colleagues so they can get 1/2 price $20 ticket Tickets $40

https://event.attendstar.com/event/show/united-against-human-trafficking/