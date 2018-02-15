“A Unique And Unforgettable Journey” Through the History of Black Music

Suze Diaz…February is Black History Month, a time to reflect upon the important contributions and achievements of African Americans throughout American history. First created in 1926 as “Negro History Week” by noted historian, scholar, educator and publisher Carter G. Woodson, the concept of expanding the commemoration to a month was finally realized in 1976. Chosen to coincide with the February birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, these reflections cover a wide area of distinguished recognition in literature, science, sports, law, politics, business and music.

Oceanside Public Library, in a respected collaboration with North County African American Women’s Association for the past four years, launched Black History Month with a special vocal performance at the historic Sunshine Brooks Theater in Oceanside entitled “History of Black Music: From Negro Spirituals to Porgy and Bess”.

Photos by Suze Diaz

Negro spirituals are traditional songs created by slaves describing the hardships of their oppression. “Their songs…reflected their need to express….and also used to communicate with one another without the knowledge of their masters. Spirituals were created and passed orally from person to person”. “Porgy and Bess” is a folk opera by composer George Gershwin with lyrics by Ira Gershwin and adapted from DuBose Heyward’s novel, “Porgy”. The performance featured award-winning soprano soloist Yolanda Mitchell West, in-demand baritone soloist Michael Paul Smith, celebrated pianist Greg Schreiner and multi-talented poetess Eileen Carole.

Alma Sisco Smith, Board Member for Oceanside Public Library, welcomed the sold-out audience with gratitude for attending the evenings’ event and encouraged their support at the Wendell May exhibit currently featured at the Library for Black History Month. A loyal and dedicated advocate for cultural events to strengthen ties in the community, Ms. Sisco Smith acknowledged local dignitaries that continually endorse the Library’s efforts to preserve historical aspects that are vital to the community’s past.

Poetess Eileen Carole has worked with North County African American Women’s Association the past four years to assist in “The Gentlemen’s Gourmet”, their annual cooking contest and scholarship fundraising event. She proudly opened the evening’s presentation reciting “Rise Up Singing”, her poem of notables throughout the history of black music.

Greg Schreiner played eloquently in his solos “Wade in the Water” and “Poor Wayfaring Stranger” and passionate as he accompanied the soloists.

Michael Paul Smith spoke of how black music has transcended through time, space and the impact it has had through the years: “Once you hear it, see it, feel it, you are never the same.” He explained that music was always the core of stability, calm and comfort throughout the years for many of those who were in situations of slavery. Gospel, jazz, hip-hop all come from the basis of the Negro spiritual. With his deep, rich baritone filled with feeling, Michael sang these songs from the heart. The demonstrations of intensity in his performance offers an insight of how the traditional songs were originally sung. “God is a God” is one of the songs that gave me goose bumps as he sang praises to the Almighty Lord. Later in the program, a commanding performance of “Old Man River” solidified why Mr. Smith is in demand as a soloist.

Yolanda Mitchell West’s performance of the traditional song “Lord, How Come Me Here?” conveyed the feelings of true despondency that slave women must have felt as they pondered over their situation in life. The vast range of emotions expressed affected one audience member sitting close to me. She was in tears and had explained that the hymns washed over her as she was imagining what it must have been like to be a slave. The audience was mesmerized by each note sung and would check the program to be sure they knew what song was being performed as Ms. West continued her set. With her versatile rendition of the music, it is not surprising Ms. West is one of Southern California’s premiere soloists.

“Plenty Good Room” was a powerful play-by-play duet by Ms. West and Mr. Smith; each performer delightful and full of energy rising up to the happy applause by the audience. Distinct selections from “Porgy and Bess” showed the deep love connection that can be between a man and woman and included “I Got Plenty of Nothin’”, a song of gratitude, cheerfully expressing “Got my gal/Got my love/Got my song”. A thrilled audience granted a standing ovation as the performers concluded their spirited set.

With a rousing rendition repeat of “Plenty Good Room” for an encore, the duo brought down the house on the last notes and the audience was filled with uplifting emotions as they filed out of the auditorium.

