A Unique Collaboration Creates A Magical Setting In The Elfin Forest

Suze Diaz… Many locals know of the precious and beautiful resource that is known as the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve with its scenic views and explorative trails. But did you know a magical setting exists right in the heart of the Reserve? The Elfin Forest Interpretive Center Honoring Susan J. Varty is a heartwarming result of the collaborative efforts between Olivenhain Municipal Water District and the Escondido Creek Conservancy; an alliance between a public agency and a land conservancy extraordinarily created to provide educational opportunities to learn about and promote land stewardship.

The honoree, Susan J. Varty, was a passionate advocate for the importance of water, environmental conservancy, and fiscal conservatism. During her 15-year term as a board director for Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Mrs. Varty was instrumental in obtaining several grants to support the Reserve and was diligent in creating and sustaining the partnership with Escondido Creek Conservancy. To express their deep and heartfelt appreciation for Mrs. Varty’s timeless dedication, Olivenhain Municipal Water District honored her within the naming of the Interpretive Center.

Photos Courtesy of The Elfin Forest Interpretive Center Honoring Susan J. Varty

Designed by local artist James Hubbell for his nature-inspired art and architecture, the construction of the building started in 2008 and opened to the public in 2009. There are many distinct features: artistic components of Hubbell’s original works and his collaborations with other local artists; use of recycled materials within the building’s green design; solar panels powered by photovoltaic cells and a remarkable “living” roof.

Within the Center’s walls and surrounding areas are many wonderful opportunities for one to develop appreciation and connection with nature. Adults and children alike will find a program to engage and intrigue them throughout the year. Ranger staff and dedicated volunteer docents are on hand to converse with visitors as they navigate through the events offered: new exhibits, lecture series, a Junior Ranger program, and an annual photo contest are some of the available choices. Special monthly gatherings such as exploring the intricate world of insects with “Bill the Bug Guy: The Amazing Insect Kingdom Up Close” (https://elfinforest.olivenhain.com/featured-post/the-amazing-insect-kingdom-up-close/) or learn about the native plants, wildlife, and the history of the indigenous people who lived in the area during prehistoric times through “Interpretive Walks of the Reserve with Donna Walker” (https://elfinforest.olivenhain.com/featured-post/interpretive-walks-with-donna-walker/).

You may find that your enjoyment of the Reserve and the Interpretive Center becomes a new vital part of your love f or the outdoors! Why not add more fun and experience volunteering as a docent? You can be a docent at the Interpretive Center or a trail patrol docent! We were fortunate to meet volunteer docent Adena Boxer-Capitano. Adena was a delightful and knowledgeable companion and explained in more detail of the wonderful happenings available at the Center. One of the exhibits currently displayed are the winners of the 2017 Annual Amateur Photo Contest. Participants can use their cell phone or camera to take photos of the Elfin Forest. One winner is selected in each of the six categories and receives terrific prizes; one of which is to hang their submitted entry in an impressive exhibit from January to April of the following year. The 2018 contest will begin on April 22nd and close on September 3rd. Get your photographic eye ready! Winners of the 2018 contest will be featured in another impressive exhibit during January to April 2019.

One of the exciting activities that children can participate is to have their school schedule a field trip to the Elfin Forest. Hundreds of students in 3rd through 6th grades visit the Center every year to discover more about the quality of waters in the creek areas and the different native plants and animals that survive in this natural habitat. Older students will also acquire more knowledge about the Escondido Creek watershed and the positive ways they can help preserve water in our county. Each student has the opportunity to question, investigate, and discover in a beautiful outdoor classroom.

Other stimulating activities to enjoy include video Microscope (see who lives in the creek), Owl Pellet Station (investigate the intricate details of what a owl eats), Paw Prints (discover how to become an animal tracker), Aquaponics Aquarium (study this unique highly sustainable aqua system), Bird Song Bird (identify the hoot of an owl), Nature Videos (view on a 70” HDTV) and an intensive Insect Collection (acquire the knowledge of many different types)!

The Elfin Forest Interpretive Center Honoring Susan J. Varty is a visually essential element in keeping our community connected to nature and educate others how to continue to preserve this beautiful resource for years to come. The Center is open daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, subject to docent availability. Come visit to see where the magic lives!

If you would like to be a volunteer docent for the Interpretive Center, training dates can be found at https://elfinforest.olivenhain.com/featured-post/974/

For information on other volunteering opportunities at the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve, please go to the website at https://escondidocreek.org/elfin-forest-recreational-reserve/volunteer-opportunities/

For information on how your school can schedule a field trip to the Interpretive Center, please go to the website at https://elfinforest.olivenhain.com/schools/

For information on the many education programs, annual photo contest and fun activities offered at the Interpretive Center, please go to the website at https://escondidocreek.org/elfin-forest-recreational-reserve/interpretive-center/educational-programs/ and https://escondidocreek.org/elfin-forest-recreational-reserve/interpretive-center/activities/