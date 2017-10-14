Undefeated Mission Hills Wins

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-LaCosta Canyon High School-Carlsbad, CA-In a battle of ranked and 2 undefeated Avocado League football powers things started going for 4th ranked LaCosta Canyon as the offense took an early 13-3 lead on quarterback Jake Neufield’s ,12 completions out of 23 attempts for 168 yards, and threw a 55 yard pass to JaQuan Carroll (3 receptions for 88 yards) in the first period.

The magic arm of Mission Hills quarterback and University of Utah bound Jeff Tuttle (17 completions out of 27 attempts for 155 yards) came back as he completed 2 touchdown passes of 10 and 15 yards to Chris Olave (13 receptions for 163 yards) put the Grizzles up 17-13.

In the 3rd quarter running back Damon Wigand scored on a 6 yard run to make the final score 24-13 in favor of the top ranked Grizzlies

Chris Hauser Mission Hills head football coach commented on the game “There were two good hard battled football teams that you saw out there tonight and this is the type of game that was fun for our ball club.” “Tonight the players and fans came to support the teams and that is what good football is all about and it was a battle.”

” When we trailed 13-3 we found a way to come back and won tonight which will give us something to remember.” ” Jack Tuttle my quarterback was banged up earlier in the first quarter but I am proud of what he did tonight and showed a lot of grit. We have a lot of football left to go but we got the win. Both teams played hard and was key in the Avocado League. We just wanted a win tonight.” said Chris Hauser.

“We had our squad ready and they had their’s squad ready and it was a battle of 2 teams showing up playing hard to see who was going to win.” “Jake Neufield, a veteran senior, is a special athlete and is a from fun ball player to watch LaCosta Canyon.”

With the win the Grizzles of Mission Hills are 7-0 and top ranked in San Diego High School Football County will host the El Camino Wildcats next Friday night and lead the series vs the Mavericks of La Costa Canyon. Whose record falls to 6-1, lead the series 3 games to 2, will travel to San Marcos High School to take on the Knights.

In the second period, the Grizzlies Ezekiel Matta connected on a 30 field goal put Mission Hills within 4 at 7-3, Maverick running back Karron Lippert had 7 carries for 57 yards dazzled the crowd on the home field as he scored on a 29 yard run to take a 13-3 lead.