Uncle Chubby’s Pool Thomas Calabrese

Beware of the Deep End

Thomas Calabrese …When I say the word chubby, the first thing that probably comes to your mind are words like plump and chunky. When you hear the name, Ervin “Chubby” Piper, you can easily picture a pleasant rotund cheerful fellow with rosy cheeks. If you are a sensitive person then you might think that the nickname “Chubby” might be unkind, offensive or politically incorrect. Well you would be right on the first statement and completely wrong on the last two.

Ervin Piper was twenty one years old and a junior attending Occidental College in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. He dropped out of school and joined the Marines and served three and one half years in the South Pacific starting with the Battle of Guadalcanal in August, 1942 where he served with John Basilone at the infamous Bloody Ridge. He reconnected with “Manila” John after the Congressional Medal of Honor recipient requested reassignment to combat duty. They were on the same landing craft that hit the beach on Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945. Gunnery Sergeant John Basilone was leading his men off the beach when they came under heavy attack from small arms and machine gun fire from numerous entrenched Japanese positions. John Basilone saw Ervin Piper in the line of fire so he jumped up, showing no concern for his own safety and pushed his fellow Marine out of harm’s way and was fatally wounded in the process by a hail of enemy bullets.

Ervin Piper survived the Battle of Iwo Jima and lived to return to California after the war. He had experienced many atrocities at the hands of Japanese, but the nightmare that haunted him the most was the death of John Basilone because he knew in his heart that it should have been him to die on the beach on that fateful day. The guilt never left him even after he returned to civilian life and Ervin lived like he was on borrowed time.

His older brothers, Richard and Edward both received medical deferments because of chronic ear infections caused from excessive deep sea diving from their work at an ocean salvage company in San Pedro prior to the war. They remained stateside and were already married and had children by the time Ervin got back from the South Pacific. He had just turned twenty five years of age when he was discharged from the Marines in October 1945 and moved back into the family home in Eagle Rock on Townsend Avenue.

When Ervin was a child, he was overweight and was given the nickname “Chubby by his older siblings. Even though he outgrew his baby fat stage by the time he started Eagle Rock High School, the family nickname stuck with him even after combat had transformed him into a lean fighting machine, but only a select few were still allowed to use it as a term of affection or a reminder of a simpler time in the Piper family.

A friend was able to get Ervin a job at Paramount Studios in the prop department and it was during this time that Ervin crossed paths with Johnny Stompanato, a former Marine and combat veteran. Johnny “Stomp” or John Steele as he was sometimes called was a powerfully built man with matinee good looks and spoke in a low guttural tone, often conversing in short simple sentences to hide his lack of education. He had a unique style when it came to his wardrobe, often wearing dark baggy slacks, silver belt buckles and lizard shoes and also a penchant for the ladies, especially the vulnerable and gullible Hollywood starlets. Johnny Stompanato had some serious mental issues from his combat experience that included a hair trigger temper and a mean streak. Ervin recognized the distinctive behavioral traits from men that he served with in combat. They developed a taste for killing and violence and couldn’t let it go even when the battles were over and the weaker the victim, the most dangerous and abusive they became.

Ray Milland and Burt Lancaster asked Ervin to go down to Tom Breneman’s Restaurant on Vine Street to pick up some sandwiches because they were filming late at the studio. As soon as he entered, Ervin heard yelling and looked over and saw Johnny Stomp with Elizabeth Short, an aspiring starlet sitting in a corner booth. Johnny was in the midst of an angry tirade and was berating the young woman over some transgression, “How stupid are you! When I tell you to do something, just do it! Don’t ever question me again!” Johnny slapped the young dark haired women across the face to emphasize his point. The other patrons were cowering in their seats, too fearful to intervene. Some were obviously aware of Johnny’s connections to organized crime and the others were intimidated by the man’s rage.

Ervin approached the booth, “Hey Johnny, got a problem?”

“Do I know you?” Stompanato snapped back.

“I work at Paramount,” Ervin said matter of factly.

“Take a powder!”

“I was in the Marines too,” Ervin then turned his attention to Elizabeth Short who was crying and quivering, “I’ve seen you on the lot, how you doing today, Miss?”

Before Elizabeth could answer, Johnny popped out of his booth to confront Ervin, “You trying to steal my girl, buzzard meat? “I’ll give you one last chance to walk out of here while your legs are still working, Gyrene.”

“Let’s go, I’ll give you a ride home,” Ervin offered the woman.

Johnny was tough and ruthless and wasn’t used to being challenged especially in public so he pulled his coat back to expose a pistol in a shoulder holster, “Still want to take her home?”

Ervin was lightning quick and grabbed Johnny’s pistol and thumped him on the right side of his head with it. Johnny took a wild swing and Ervin ducked under it and did a judo maneuver that he learned in the Corps and flipped his adversary over his back. Johnny landed on the table, lying face up and Ervin put the barrel of the pistol in Johnny Stomp’s mouth.

Ervin had a flashback to when he was in hand to hand combat on the island of Tarawa with a group of Japanese soldiers that infiltrated his unit’s defensive perimeter. He was just about ready to pull the trigger and blow the back of Johnny’s head off when Elizabeth Short screamed out. Ervin snapped out of his trance, looked Johnny in the eyes picked up the butter knife off the table and stuck it right next to his head. He grabbed Elizabeth Short’s arm and led her outside.

Elizabeth stammered, “He’ll kill you for that…hell, he’ll kill us both!”

“He might try, I’d advise you to get out of town for a while until things cool off,” Ervin advised.

“I got no place to go! Thanks for nothing…I’m just hoping Johnny doesn’t take this it out on me.”

Elizabeth Short walked off and Ervin called to her, “Don’t go back, he’s not worth it”

The woman just waved him off and continued on her way down the street and around the corner. Johnny Stompanato wasted no time finding Ervin at Paramount Studios and approached him while he was painting scenery the next day, “Hey Gyrene, you left before we had a chance to finish our business.”

Ervin glanced up without emotion and continued painting, “If I had finished it, they would still be cleaning your brains off the wall.”

Johnny smiled, “You can’t stay on the studio lot forever,” then walked off.

Audie Murphy, the most decorated man in World War II had been brought to Hollywood by James Cagney to be an actor. He was currently taking voice and acting lessons on the studio lot while living at Terry Hunt’s Athletic Club and became friends with Ervin.

“I was wondering if you’ve got any guns I could borrow?” Ervin asked.

Audie Murphy had a trunk in the corner of the room, he opened the lid to expose weapons and ammunition inside it, “I sleep better when these are around. “Got a problem?”

“I just want to make sure I’ve got something in case of an emergency,” Ervin was being vague on purpose.

“That emergency wouldn’t be that Stompanato hood, would it?”

“How did you know about that?” Ervin asked.

“It’s no big secret; he’s been shooting his mouth off about what he’s going to do to you.”

“Ervin replied, “At least I know my scent for trouble is still working.”

“I’ll lend you a gun on one condition,” Audie smiled mischievously.

Two nights later, Ervin left his parents’ house and walked down the street as a car with its headlights off followed him from a distance of a hundred yards.

He turned down Spencer Lane, a quiet residential street and the car speeded up and blocked his path. Four thuggish looking men got out, two were carrying baseball bats and the other two were carrying shotguns. One of the men slapped the bat across the palm of his hand in a menacing fashion, “We can do this slow and painful or we can do it bloody and messy. We were told to give you a choice.”

“Now I’ll give you a chance…get back in your car and drive away,” Ervin counter offered and when the four men stood their ground, he knew his words fell on deaf ears. He took off his baseball cap as a signal and two shots came from a concealed position and both men with the shotguns fell dead to the ground. Ervin pulled out his .45 pistol and shot the other two holding the baseball bats.

Audie Murphy walked out from behind a hedge, “You led them right into the ambush. If only the Nazis were that stupid. I’m still a pretty good shot, huh?”

Ervin shook his head in disgust and spit on a dead body.

“The enemy is the enemy and you got to kill them before they kill you,” Audie Murphy’s statement was more profound than simplistic.

“Let’s move before the cops get here,” Ervin suggested.

Johnny Stompanato, and local gangsters Mickey Cohen and Jack Dragna were having lunch in booth #48 at the Brown Derby at 1628 North Vine Street in Hollywood when Ervin came in and dropped a baseball bat in the middle of the table among their plates, “You need to find a new game to play, Johnny. Maybe the kids in the neighborhood are more in your league.”

Mickey Cohen snarled, “Who’s this mug?”

Johnny Stomp replied, “Ervin Piper.”

“I’ve heard about you?” Mickey smiled, “You know who I am?”

“Mickey Cohen, former boxer, bootlegger and current gangster.”

“I don’t like the word gangster,” Mickey Cohen retorted.

“Call yourself whatever you want and I’ll do the same,” Ervin replied.

“Johnny works for me so if you got a problem with him then you got one with me,” Mickey threatened.

Ervin wasn’t the kind of man to be intimidated, “Then I got a problem with you.”

“I give the word and you’re a dead man!” Mickey waved his clenched fist at Ervin.

“I’ve killed more men in one day, Mister Cohen then you’ve killed in your entire life. I’ve killed them with my rifle, I’ve killed them with my bayonet and I’ve killed them with my bare hands. Hell, not a day goes by when I’m not still fighting some battle in my head so if you want to start spilling blood then I’m just looking for an excuse to put my skills back on the battlefield…or the streets.”

As Ervin walked out of the restaurant, Benny “Bugsy” Siegel walked over to the booth from his seat at the counter where he had been watching the heated exchange. He shook his head and flashed a demonic smile at his criminal cohorts, “It’s bad for business to have a dangerous man like Ervin Piper as an enemy, but I know just the kind of message to send him.”

While at work at the studio on January 16, 1947, a young boy delivered the latest edition of the Los Angeles Examiner to Ervin. The headline read; GIRL TORTURE SLAYING VICTIM IDENTIFIED. It was about the brutal and horrific murder of Elizabeth Short who would eventually become the infamous “The Black Dahlia.”

Benny Siegel was brutal, vicious, evil and much too arrogant to be subtle. He couldn’t wait to make a sarcastic comment to Ervin as he passed the prop department the very next day, “It a shame that you weren’t there to save her this time,” Benny Siegel’s cold blooded laugh eerily had the same effect on Ervin as the Banzai yells of Guadalcanal’s Bloody Ridge. Siegel mistakenly expected Piper to fly into a rage so he could kill him in self-defense, but instead, Ervin internalized the searing anger he felt and waited for the right moment.

On June 20, 1947 Benny Siegel was killed at Virginia Hill’s home in Beverly Hills. The bullets that killed him were fired from a .30 caliber military M-1 carbine. Some rumors were that the mob had ordered the hit because of Benny’s problems in Las Vegas, but other people including Johnny Stompanato believed it was a personal thing and the shooter had military experience. Ervin field stripped and cleaned Audie Murphy’s M-1 carbine before returning it to him on June 25, 1947.

Things changed around Hollywood after Siegel’s death and gangsters felt a lot less untouchable. Ervin was at work when a young singer and aspiring actor approached him, “My name is Frank Sinatra and I was wondering if you can help me?”

“I’m a prop man, what can I get you?” Ervin responded.

“Johnny Stomp has been moving in on my girl,” Frank answered.

“Who is your girl?”

“Ava Gardner.”

“I’ve seen her around…very beautiful,” Ervin commented.

“I went to see Mickey Cohen and asked to him to talk to Johnny,” Frank said.

“But he told you that he’s doesn’t get involved between guys and their dames,”

“That’s exactly what he said,” Frank was surprised, “How did you know?”

“That’s the way those guys think.”

“Would you talk to him? I would greatly appreciate it,” Frank pleaded.

“I’ve been down this road before; sometimes the woman doesn’t want to stay away from him.”

“That’s not the way it is with Ava,” Frank explained, “She’s genuinely afraid of Stompanato, but she doesn’t know what he’ll do if she tells him to leave her alone.”

Ervin found Johnny Stompanato coming out of a high priced brothel in a hotel in downtown Los Angeles late one evening and called to him from out of the shadows, “Hey Johnny.”

“Who’s there?” Johnny asked.

Ervin stepped into the light and Johnny instinctively reached for his weapon, but once again he was too slow and Ervin already had his drawn, “Take it easy, if I wanted you dead I would shot you already.”

Johnny Stompanato sighed in relief and stammered, “What do you want then?”

“Stay away from Ava Gardner,” Ervin replied.

“What if she’s doesn’t want to stay away from me?”

“Let it be her call, not yours. I won’t tell you again, Johnny,” Ervin disappeared back into the shadows like a phantom in the night.

When Stompanato looked down, he saw that his hands were trembling. He backed off his pursuit of Ava Gardner and wisely moved on to other women. The reputation of Ervin Piper began to spread through Hollywood circles. If you had a problem; a sensitive or embarrassing one and needed it to be handled quietly and discreetly then Ervin Piper was the man to call. Before long movie stars, studio moguls and executives began to know the name of Piper. Ervin could deal with the criminal underworld as easily as most men could carry on a conversation with the corner grocer. When individuals got in over their heads with their excessive gambling, Ervin negotiated payments. Blackmailers mysteriously disappeared before ever receiving a single dollar. The infamous saying that became as much of a calling card as a stern warning was; “Don’t be a rat when the Piper plays his tune.”

As a sign of his appreciation, Frank Sinatra bought Ervin a house in the Eagle Rock neighborhood. Piper wasn’t much for material possessions and the house was used more for his family’s enjoyment than his own. The home had a large swimming pool that his nieces and nephews loved to play in on warm days.

Clark Gable was concerned about the welfare of Lana Turner. Her volatile relationship with Johnny Stomp had grown increasingly more violent so he requested the unique services of Ervin Piper to keep a protective eye on the actress and her fourteen year old daughter, Cheryl Crane.

On April 4, 1958, Johnny Stompanato was in a drunken rage and beating Lana Turner in her Beverly Hills home when there was a power outage. When the lights came back on, Johnny Stomp was lying dead on the floor with a knife stuck between his shoulder blades. Cheryl Crane was acquitted with the verdict of justifiable homicide even though nobody really believed that a young girl had the strength to drive a twelve inch butcher knife all the way up to the heel of the blade. The notorious gangster and woman abuser had few friends in the legal system and the case was quickly adjudicated.

The only thing that Ervin ever asked of his family was that they didn’t drop by unexpectedly. He explained it was one of the many things from his time in combat that negatively affected him. He didn’t like surprises.

It was a hot day in late May, 1960 and Richie Piper thought he would go for a quick swim after school. He had completely forgotten about the rule of calling first until he rounded the corner of the house and saw his Uncle Ervin arguing with two men by the diving board. When one of the men reached for his gun, Ervin disarmed him and kicked him into the pool then shot the other man who also fell into the water. He then fired two rounds into the man who was struggling to climb out. Both men floated next to each other in the deep end.

Richie just stood there dumfounded with his mouth half open and when Ervin saw him, he shrugged and casually commented, “Now is not a good day for swimming, call me in a couple days after I’ve had the pool cleaned.”

Ervin’s nephew just nodded, turned around and left. Richie never told anyone what he saw on that day, but from that day forward, he always remembered to call first before coming over to use Uncle Chubby’s Pool.

The End