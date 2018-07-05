Udder-ly Delicious Freebies at Chick-fil-A in San Marcos, Escondido for Cow Appreciation Day

Have you “herd?” It’s time to break out your cowbells and get your spots on.

The 14 Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County will give away free Chick-fil-A food to any customer dressed in cow attire from store opening to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10.

Chick-fil-A restaurants in the North County operated by Jordan Ciervo, franchise operator, are located at 1290 Auto Park Way in Escondido and 587 Grand Ave. in San Marcos.

The promotion is part of the nationwide restaurant chain’s largest, single-day customer appreciation event called “Cow Appreciation Day,” which celebrates the company’s iconic “Eat Mor Chiklin” cows. Customers are invited to dress like their favorite bovines, eat free food and celebrate the cows.

Adult customers wearing something cow-like, whether it’s a “head-to-hoof” costume or a simple cow-spotted accessory, will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit (“don’t be too chicken to dress like a cow”). Children wearing any sort of cow apparel will receive a free Kid’s Meal.

Based on previous Cow Appreciation Days, more than 1.8 million free entrees will be given away this year to cow-dressed customers at 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants in 47 states.

For more information and costume ideas, visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com and get mooooooving!

This year marks the 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day, and it’s the 23rd anniversary of the Chick-fil-A award-winning marketing campaign. The “Eat Mor Chicklin” cows have appeared in roadside billboards, point-of-purchase materials, promotions and advertising. The “Eat Mor Chikin” campaign has reached millions on television, radio, the Internet, plus the occasional water tower, to become one of America’s most popular advertising icons and a member of New York’s Madison Avenue Advertising Walk of Fame.

Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County are located in Chula Vista, Encinitas, Oceanside, San Marcos, Santee, La Mesa, Escondido, National City and in San Diego on Sports Arena Blvd., Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa, Carmel Mountain Road in Carmel Mountain Ranch, Camino del Sur in 4S Ranch, Scranton Road in Sorrento Valley and Balboa Avenue in Clairemont. For addresses and directions to local Chick-fil-A restaurants, visit www.cfasandiego.com.