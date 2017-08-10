U.S. News Ranks Scripps Hospitals No. 1 in San Diego Region

Programs at Scripps Green, Scripps La Jolla rank nationally in eight specialties..

SAN DIEGO – The combined programs of Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla rank No. 1 in the San Diego region, and are among the best in the nation in eight specialties, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals list, which was released today.

“Ranking No. 1 in San Diego and among the best in the nation is the result of the hard work of our physicians, nurses and staff who focus every day on always getting better,” said Chris Van Gorder, president and CEO of Scripps Health. “While we are deeply honored by this recognition, it’s really our patients who are the winners because they have access to outstanding health care right here at home.”

The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, recognize the nation’s top 50 hospitals that excel in treating patients with the most challenging health care needs. For 2017-2018, U.S. News evaluated hospitals in 16 adult specialties and ranked the nation’s top 50 hospitals in 12 of those specialties based largely on hard data.

Only 3 percent of the 4,658 hospitals that were analyzed by U.S. News & World Report were nationally ranked in at least one specialty.

The combined programs of Scripps La Jolla and Scripps Green hospitals (called “Scripps La Jolla Hospitals and Clinics” on the list) were nationally ranked in eight specialties: Gynecology (No. 10), Diabetes and Endocrinology (No. 14), Pulmonology (No. 15), Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 21), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 25), Orthopedics (No. 34), Geriatrics (No. 36) and Nephrology (No. 39).

State ranking and metro rankings …. U.S. News ranked the best regional hospitals in 45 metropolitan areas with a population of a million people or more based largely on the number of national rankings achieved. The combined programs of Scripps Green and Scripps La Jolla were ranked No. 1 in the San Diego metro area and No. 6 in California.

Other high-performing areas …..U.S. News also recognizes high-performing hospitals in specialty areas that were not ranked in the top 50 but scored among the top 10 percent of hospitals that received scores. The combined programs of Scripps Green and Scripps La Jolla were designated as High Performing in cancer, neurology and neurosurgery, rheumatology and urology. Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego was High Performing in nephrology.

In addition to ranking hospitals by treatment of the most challenging cases, U.S. News & World Report also ranks hospitals by performance treating nine relatively common adult procedures and conditions. The combined programs of Scripps La Jolla and Scripps Green achieved the highest score possible, and were designated High Performing in all nine categories: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, colon cancer surgery, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.

Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego was listed as High Performing in heart failure, colon cancer surgery and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Programs at the hospitals were recognized for excellence in several areas including discharging patients to their homes instead of another hospital or nursing facility, survival rates, nurse staffing levels, patient experience and preventing complications and prolonged hospitalizations.

Nationally ranked programs …. The following top-ranked specialty programs at Scripps La Jolla and Scripps Green earned a spot in the 2017-2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals list.

Heart care This is the 13th year the Scripps cardiology and heart surgery program has made the U.S. News national ranking. Scripps treats more heartpatients than any other health care provider in San Diego, offering exceptional quality care that often exceeds state averages in delivering evidence-based interventions. The Prebys Cardiovascular Institute at Scripps is the largest, most advanced center on the West Coast for cardiovascular medicine, research and training. Through a longtime partnership with Kaiser Permanente, Scripps also is the exclusive provider of cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology surgery to Kaiser Permanente members in the San Diego region.

Orthopedics Nationally ranked for the fifth consecutive year, Scripps hospitals are recognized for excellence in orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, sports medicine and treatment of complex conditions. Scripps orthopedic surgeons perform more hip replacement and knee replacement surgeries and procedures than any other San Diego area health care system. Treatment options include the latest FDA-approved technologies, devices and procedures at multiple locations throughout San Diego County. The Donald P. and Darlene Shiley Musculoskeletal Center on the campus of Scripps Green Hospital is home to advanced diagnostics, treatment, surgery and rehabilitation services, as well as orthopedic research and education.

Gynecology Nationally ranked for the fifth consecutive year, Scripps gynecology programs are recognized for excellent results with high-risk patients, and patient survival rates. Scripps OB-GYN doctors provide excellent specialized services such as fertility clinics and genetic testing and counseling. The Scripps OB-GYN program includes 40 surgeons who perform a high rate of minimally invasive surgery, reducing patient complications and length of stay in the hospital. Gynecology patients consistently give Scripps high satisfaction scores for expertise, courtesy and friendliness.

Diabetes Nationally ranked for the fourth consecutive year, Scripps diabetes programs include prevention, early intervention, education, treatment and technology to personalize diabetes care. Scripps is one of San Diego’s largest providers of the Diabetes Prevention Program, an intensive lifestyle intervention program directed at people with prediabetes. The Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute is a leader in diabetes studies and research. Scripps’ internationally recognized Project Dulce is a diabetes care and education program that addresses the needs of culturally diverse populations. These models have been the basis for programs throughout the world.

Pulmonology Nationally ranked for the fourth consecutive year, Scripps’ pulmonary medicine services include diagnosis and treatment options for routine and complex respiratory problems, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer.

Nephrology Scripps nephrology programs have been rated as high performing for several consecutive years and are nationally ranked in 2017-2018. Scripps nephrologists are experts in treating a range of kidney disorders, including kidney, fluid and electrolyte disorders, hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery Nationally ranked for the fifth consecutive year, Scripps is recognized for treating the most challenging digestive and liver problems as well as offering access to emerging therapies through clinical research. In 1990, Scripps established San Diego’s first liver transplant program and founded the Scripps Clinic Liver Disease Center, which is internationally recognized for research and treatment of people with chronic liver disease.

Geriatrics Nationally ranked for the fifth consecutive year, Scripps has more than 90 physicians whose specialties or areas of expertise include geriatric medicine. These physicians are skilled at providing care to older patients for a wide range of conditions associated with aging.

Methodology …. The U.S. News Best Hospitals analysis covers clinical specialties, procedures and medical conditions. Scores are based on data that include survival rates, patient safety and nurse staffing. Hospitals are ranked nationally in specialties and rated in common procedures and conditions. Hospitals are ranked regionally within states and major metro areas with a special focus this year on common procedures and conditions, which U.S. News believes will help consumers find good sources of local care. All rankings have been published at http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals and will appear in print in the U.S. News Best Hospitals guidebook, available in bookstores and on newsstands later this year.

Other Scripps accolades … The U.S. News rankings are the latest in a series of recent accolades earned by Scripps hospitals. Earlier this year, Scripps La Jolla was named among the Top 100 Hospitals in the nation by Truven Health Analytics for the second consecutive year. Truven also named Scripps Health as one of the Top 5 large health systems in the nation.

