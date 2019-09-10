U.S. Census Bureau Recruiting Workers

San Marcos, CA– Earn extra income while helping your community. The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting thousands of people across the country to assist with the 2020 Census count.

APPLY NOW Job Details

We are hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff.REVIEW JOB DETAILS How to Apply

Decennial census data are used to determine your representation in Congress, as well as how funds are spent for roads, schools, hospitals, and more. Help ensure that everyone in your community is counted in the next decennial census.

Fit Your Schedule

Temporary positions for the 2020 Census feature flexible hours—a perfect fit if you are looking to earn a little extra money, even if you already have other commitments.

Be a Part of History

Every 10 years since 1790, the United States has undertaken the momentous task of counting all of its residents. This is your chance to play a role.