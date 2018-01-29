Loading...
Two Weeks Left Nominate Your Hero 2018

Heroes of Vista 2018 is coming on Friday April 13, 2018 and we would like to encourage you to participate!

Nominate Your Company for an Award:
2016 winners

We are looking for the Best in 2017 to honor at our Heroes 2018 event and we would like YOU to help us find them!  Nominate Your Company or another Company you know for the following categories:

Small Business of the Year (50 employees or less)
Large Business of the Year (51+ employees)
New Business of the Year (In Existence or in Vista 2 years or less)
Non-Profit of the Year (501(c)3’s)
Business Person of the Year
Application are Due by February 2, 2018 by 5:00pm.
Click HERE to download the application

Gala Proceeds to Benefit Vista Education Foundation:
Vista Education Foundation

The  Vista Education Foundation is committed to achieving and maintaining a superior primary and secondary public education system in Vista.

