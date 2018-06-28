ON SALE NOW! TWO UNIQUE PERFORMANCES ADDED TO 2018 LINEUP California literary treasure Anne Lamott and a holiday Windham Hill 30th Anniversary Tour add to the Balboa Theatre’s eclectic Fall & Winter lineup! ANNE LAMOTT

More Information

Tickets start at $35 November 13, 7:30 pm, Balboa TheatreTickets start at $35 Best-selling author Anne Lamott (Bird by Bird) writes and speaks about subjects that begin with Photo by Sam Lamott capital letters: Alcoholism, Motherhood, Jesus. Armed with self-effacing humor – she is laugh-out-loud funny – and ruthless honesty, Lamott converts her subjects into enchantment. She writes about what most of us don’t like to think about. She wrote her first novel for her father, the writer Kenneth Lamott, when he was diagnosed with brain cancer. She has said that the book was “a present to someone I loved who was going to die.” In all her novels, Anne Lamott writes about loss – loss of loved ones and loss of personal control. She doesn’t try to sugarcoat the sadness, frustration and disappointment, but tells her stories with honesty, compassion and a pureness of voice. Anne Lamott does communicate her faith; in her books and in person, she lifts, comforts, and inspires, all the while keeping us laughing.



Anne’s newest release will be available for purchase, as well as a few other best-selling titles by Ms. Lamott. Books will be sold by Warwick’s La Jolla. There will be a post-show book signing open to all ticket buyers who wish to purchase her new book on the night of the lecture.Read about her upcoming book entitled “Almost Everything: Notes On Hope” HERE. There will be a post-show book signing open to all ticket buyers who wish to purchase her new book on the night of the lecture.Read about her upcoming book entitled “Almost Everything: Notes On Hope” WINDHAM HILL’S WINTER SOLSTICE

Tickets start at $35 December 18, 7:30 pm, Balboa Theater – More Information Tickets start at $35 Celebrate the winter solstice and its warm traditions with a concert of original and traditional acoustic music drawn from the multi-platinum selling Winter Solstice series as well as their many solo releases. Windham Hill founder and Grammy-winning guitarist, Will Ackerman, and Grammy Award-nominated singer, fiddler, pianist, and songwriter Barbara Higbie, and the Grammy-nominated guitarist and composer Alex de Grassi come together to lead joyous holiday concerts. About Windham Hill

William Ackerman founded Windham Hill Records in Palo Alto in 1975. The label’s audiophile recordings were a run-away success with critics and audiences alike. Musicians including Michael Hedges, George Winston, Will Ackerman, Alex de Grassi, Barbara Higbie and Darol Anger and their group Montreux, Liz Story, Mark Isham, and Tuck and Patty quickly became internationally recognized. The name “Windham Hill” became synonymous with the best in acoustic music in the 1980s and 90s. Windham Hill’s 10 Winter Solstice compilation recordings, selling in the many millions, “changed people’s conceptions of seasonal music” (John Diliberto, Echoes radio show host). The Winter Solstice Concert brings the music of Windham Hill full circle, 40 years after it was originally conceived on the Stanford campus. Ticket Chargeline & Information 570-1100 (619/760/858 area codes) Monday – Friday, 10a-6p (closed holidays) www.sdbalboa.org Check our Calendar for Upcoming Shows