Two Notices of Public Hearing – Vista Planning Commission

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, on February 6, 2018, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing relative to the following matter:

A request for an Annexation/Reorganization and Zone Change/assignment of a pre-zoning designation for two parcels located east of Buena Vista Drive, south of Mar Vista Drive, and north of Park Hill Road: (1) APN 169-200-11, addressed as 1314 Buena Vista Drive; and (2) APN 169-200-20, which is vacant with no current address. The Annexation/Reorganization would move the subject parcels from the unincorporated County’s jurisdiction into the City of Vista’s jurisdiction. This project is exempt from environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) in accordance with CEQA Guidelines section 15319.