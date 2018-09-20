Two New Ambulances Heading To Vista

Vista, CA –Two new ambulances will soon be in service in Vista. The emergency vehicles were ordered last year and were being customized for the Vista Fire Department. One ambulance is already in the city of Vista and the other one will be arriving on Friday, September 21. Both ambulances will be up fitted with radios and computers and are expected to be in service in October, 2018.

The new ambulances demonstrate the City is committed to high priority service to Vista residents and the Vista Fire District. The new ambulances replace older vehicles and will be used in continuing to provide emergency care and transport services to the Vista community.

The ambulances were built by Lifeline in Sumner, Iowa. Established in 1994, Lifeline is the leading manufacturer of fire safety equipment and fire safety systems to the motorsport industry.