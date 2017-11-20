TWO EMERGING AMERICANA SUPERSTARS, VALERIE JUNE AND GILL LANDRY

HIT THE CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS NOV. 30TH

Escondido, CA. – November 2017 — Valerie June has been making waves in the folk and blues scenes since 2008, gaining steam and popularity

ever since. One of Bob Dylan’s favorite artists, June has a knack for soulful melodies and energetic vocals that create an unforgettable live experience.

June hits the California Center for the Arts in support of her critically acclaimed record An Order of Time. “She puts esoteric wisdom to captivating use on her new album.” – NPR

Since first recording at the age of 19, June has been knocking down boundaries with her self-described “organic moonshine roots music.” She’s been featured on MTV, Austin City Limits, and was recently nominated for Best New Artist at the Blues Music Awards.

Joining June on the road is award-winning singer/songwriter and former Old Crow Medicine Show guitarist Gill Landry.

His solo style mixes folk-rock, alternative Americana sounds, and classic cowboy ballads. Having started as a busker on the streets of New Orleans, Landry honed his sound from sidewalks of Mardi Gras and the back roads of Louisiana.

Critics and fans alike have celebrated his latest album Love Rides a Dark Horse, for its honesty and musicianship. “Landry crafts beautifully, often heartbreaking scenarios played out over rootsy, Americana folk/country” – American Songwriter

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido … With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido.