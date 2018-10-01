Two-card Ballot for November 6th Election

As a result of a large number of contests in the Nov. 6 Gubernatorial General Election, San Diego County registered voters will get a two-card ballot. Contests will be listed on the front and back of each page. Considering the length of the ballot, the Registrar of Voters is urging voters to plan ahead and save time at the polls.

Vote by Mail

One way? Vote by mail. Sign up to be a permanent mail ballot voter at sdvote.com. More than 1.1 million mail ballots will go out to homes starting Monday, Oct.8. When they arrive, mail ballot voters are urged to act on them as soon as they’ve made their decisions. Here are the advantages:

Voting by mail is simple. Your ballot arrives conveniently in your mailbox.

Voting by mail is smart. Take your time make voting decisions and complete your ballot in the comfort of your own home.

Voting by mail is secure. Seal your completed ballot in the provided envelope, sign and date it, add postage and mail it promptly so it is received well before Nov. 6.

The two-card ballot does weigh a bit more, so you’ll need 71 cents in postage.

Voting at Polls

Voters interested in casting their ballots at their assigned poll on Election Day are encouraged to mark their selections on their sample ballot pamphlet before going to the poll. If you have your completed sample ballot pamphlet ready when you enter the voting booth, you can quickly fill in the official ballot and be on your way.

The polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The location is listed on the back of your Sample Ballot and Voter Information Pamphlet sent to your home or you can use the polling place locator online. Type in your address and click submit to find your neighborhood polling place.

For more information, call (858) 565-5800 or visit sdvote.com.