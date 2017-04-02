Two-alarm Fire In Escondido

A two-alarm fire in an Escondido mattress factory early Saturday morning prompted firefighters to call in help from surrounding cities.

It was reported at about 1:55 a.m. at 1365 Simpson Way, said Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Bertrand. Smoke was rising through the roof of the single-story commercial building when firefighters arrived, Bertrand said.

“Upon entering the structure firefighters found heavy fire conditions in a business that produced mattresses,” he said.

A second-alarm response was requested and units from San Marcos, Vista and Rancho Santa Fe responded to assist in putting out the fire.

“Twenty fire apparatus and over 40 firefighters worked for approximately one hour to contain the fire,” Bertrand said.

Two businesses adjacent to the mattress business were slightly damaged by smoke and fire, he said. No firefighters or civilians were injured.