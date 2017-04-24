TWO ACCLAIMED THEATRES JOIN FORCES FOR BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

SAN DIEGO, CA. 2017 – New Village Arts and Intrepid Theatre Company announce a co-production of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, the award-winning rock and roll musical, which will have a summertime run at both Intrepid’s Horton Grand Theatre and NVA’s mainstage in Carlsbad.

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY chronicles the legacy of the American icon who celebrated the universality of music in a time fraught with racial conflict and civil unrest, and features the iconic music that has come to define rock and roll. Featuring a cast of top San Diego talent, it is a story that will engage audiences countywide.

“We are thrilled to partner with Intrepid Theatre to bring this story to life,” says NVA’s Executive Artistic Director, ​Kristianne Kurner​. “Buddy Holly has influenced our culture in a significant way and we are proud to bring his story to our stages.”

This type of co-production is new to San Diego. While other theatres have collaborated to produce one show in one space, BUDDY will perform a full six-week run at Intrepid’s Horton Grand Theatre and then relocate, in its entirety, to New Village Arts for another six-week run. The cast, design team and directing team will remain consistent for both runs.

Christy Yael-Cox, ​Producing Artistic Director at Intrepid Theatre Company, will direct. For the last three consecutive years, Intrepid Theatre Company has received the Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Dramatic Production, an unprecedented achievement in San Diego. All three award-winning productions were directed by Yael-Cox.

“This is a creative way for our two companies to uniquely leverage our geography,” says Yael-Cox. “We are two innovative companies, bookending San Diego’s theatre-going population. Building these types of bridges in this already strong theatre community makes sense and BUDDY is definitely a show that can accomplish that.”

The production will be part of Intrepid Theatre Company’s Seventh Season​, ​beginning previews at the Horton Grand Theatre on May 18 and opening on June 4, 2017. The same show will open New Village Arts’ 17th Season, with previews on July 13 and 14, and opening on July 15, 2017.

The title role of Buddy Holly will be played by San Diego newcomer ​Paul Eddy​, recently featured in Intrepid’s production of EXILED VOICES: THE REFUGEE ART EXPERIENCE. A New York theatre veteran fresh from the Off-Broadway stages of the Atlantic Theatre Company and Signature Theatre, taking on the iconic role of this legendary musician has already catapulted him into San Diego’s theatre scene.

“With BUDDY, I’m being introduced to not one, but two great theatre companies in San Diego,” says Eddy. “Plus, I get to do the two things I love most in one project – acting and music.”

With a lifelong passion for songwriting, Eddy says that his own music has been shaped by the music of the 1960s.

“I used to wish I was born in the ‘50s so I could have grown up in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” says Eddy. “I listened to a lot of the Beatles and they were influenced by Buddy quite a bit. Paul McCartney mentioned in an interview how one of their first covers was ‘That’ll Be the Day.’”

“I think my main love is artists who write and perform their own music,” continues Eddy. “That’s what I have always wanted to be able to do and Buddy did all that.”

Quick Facts – BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

Summary​: ​Between 1957 and 1958, Buddy Holly and the Crickets had seven Top 40 songs, including “That’ll Be The Day” and “Peggy Sue.” Seen by over 22 million people around the world, BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY celebrates the astonishing legacy of the young man with glasses whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period during the golden days of rock ‘n’ roll. This hit musical will have you on your feet and “send you out of the theatre on an unstoppable high” ​(The Boston Globe).

Winner of the Olivier Award and the Outer Circle Awards for Best New Musical.

“Forget about feel-good. Buddy is feel-great, leaving its audience roaring for more.” ​– Vancouver Sun

“…a remarkable display of acting, singing, dancing and musicianship, all rolled into one.”​ ​– The Inquirer Daily News

BUDDY at Intrepid’s Horton Grand Theatre

444 Fourth Ave, downtown San Diego

Runs​: May 18 – July 2, 2017

Intrepid Theatre Company Showtimes:

Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday/Saturday at 8:00 pm – Matinees Saturday at 4:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm

Tickets: ​$29 – $58 with discounts available for seniors and active military. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Horton Grand Theatre (444 Fourth Ave) up to one hour before showtime, online at www.intrepidtheatre.org or by calling the New Village Arts Box Office at 760.433.3245.

BUDDY at New Village Arts

2787 State Street, Carlsbad

Runs: ​July 13 – August 27, 2017

Opening Night: ​Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 pm

New Village Arts Showtimes: Thursday /Friday /Saturday at 8:00 pm; Matinees Saturday at 3:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

Tickets​: $45 – $48, with discounts available for seniors, students, and active military. Tickets available in person at 2787 State Street (Tuesday -Friday, Noon – 5pm), online at www.newvillagearts.org or via phone at 760.433.3245.