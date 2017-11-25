Tuttle’s 2nd half Miracle Magic Sparks Mission Hills to CIF Open Division Finals

In the second half the Grizzlies cut the Falcon lead to 10-7 as Jack Tuttle 19 completions of 33 attempts for 197 and threw a 10 yard pass to Chris Olave (9 carries for 91 yards) with the PAT good. Damon Wigand (19 carries for 116 yards) followed with a touchdown as he scored on a 6 yard run giving the Grizzlies their first lead of the game at 14-10.

The Falcons regained the lead at 17-14 as quarterback Jason Henke 14 carries for 40 yards scored on a 6 yard run with the PAT good.

With 1:12 left in the ballgame the Utah Bound quarterback Jack Tuttle known for his passing and scrambling threw a 16 yard pass to Quinton Hadnot to make the final score 20-17 in favor of 12-0 Mission Hills.

Coach Chris Hauser: ” Twice we came back and fell behind because of our turnovers, Torrey Pines made the plays that they did but we battled from 2 scores down to get the lead.” “Gives credit to our kids for the fight that they showed after they blocked the punt on us made big play for their first score we had 2 holding penalties which took our initial flame away but that is part of the game”

” On Jack Tuttle’s 10 yard pass to Chris Olave for the 10-7 score those two have work so well together and have a tendency to look for each other.” “On Jason Henke’s 6 yard touchdown for their lead we were patient to drive our offense down the field, on the winning score by Quinton Hadnot from Jack Tuttle we worked on the formation in practice many times it was a good spot to push him vertical on the snap as Jack threw the ball well.” “It’s a privilege and an honor to play in our 3rd CIF final whoever it is we are ready to play.” said Coach Hauser.

These 2 teams played during the regular season at Torrey Pines as Mission Hills won by a 24-23 score.