Turnaround Artists Presents: A Night With Janis Joplin At California Center For The Arts

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, A Night With Janis Joplin is a musical journey celebrating Janis Joplin and the genesis of her musical genius through encounters with her seminal musical influences — Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith. After each encounter, we hear an explosive Joplin song incorporating those who inspired her into what became her legendary rock & roll style.

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the Queen of Rock n Roll. Her unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made Joplin a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Audiences will enjoy Joplin’s favorites, including Piece of My Heart, Cry Baby, Me and Bobby McGee and many others.

Mary Bridget Davies will be performing most evening performances listed on our schedule! She received a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her performance as Janis in A Night with Janis Joplin. MBD was also the lead role in the production of Love, Janis. She has toured in Europe with Janis Joplin’s original band, Big Brother and the Holding Company!