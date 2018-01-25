Turn Your Passion Into A Career – Veterinary Assistant Training Program Starts

FEBRUARY 5th AT ESCONDIDO ADULT SCHOOL

Escondido Adult School, which celebrates its 50th Anniversary of service to the community this year, is offering a 14-week Veterinary Assistant Training Program to provide students with the necessary medical job skills to work in the animal care industry. The instruction includes training in radiology, anesthesia, hematology, urinalysis, dentistry, pharmacology, and parasitology. Students will explore a general introduction to lab animal/pocket pets, equine, avian, and reptiles. The course includes five (5) labs consisting of field trips to the San Diego Safari Park, animal hospitals and in-class labs on blood, urine, and parasites. Students will be awarded with a certificate of competency upon completion of the course.

The Veterinary Assistant Training Program runs from February 5 through May 18. Classes are taught by an experienced and licensed instructor. The class meets on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm with occasional field trips and labs on Fridays. Opportunities for internships are also available. The program is held on the campus of San Pasqual High School, located at 3300 Bear Valley Parkway in Escondido. Tuition is $595 with payment plans available.

The class is filling up fast so save your place today by calling Oscar Lopez, counselor at Escondido Adult School, at 760-737-8015 or email Olopez@euhsd.org. Escondido Adult School is part of the Education to Career Network which includes five adult schools and Palomar College offering adults educational and training opportunities to further their academic and career goals.

Escondido Adult School has been serving residents of Escondido and its surrounding communities for 50 years. Each year, they serve more than 1,700 students through an expansion program of study in a variety of in-demand fields, many at low or no fee. Escondido Adult School is located at 220 W Crest St, Escondido, CA 92025.