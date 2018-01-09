Tuesday’s With Morrie Opens The Broadway Theater’s 2018 Season

Directed by Randall Hickman

‘A year ago I was preparing to open MY FAIR LADY at the Welk Resort Theater, and I was assigned a dressing room with Lance Arthur Smith and Ralph Johnson’, says Broadway Theater owner, Randall Hickman. ‘During the 13 week run I grew very close to these two talented actors. Not one day passed where we were not laughing our heads off or discussing the daily politico. 10 weeks into the run of the show I mentioned that I would love them both to play Mitch and Morrie in our production of, TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE. Without batting an eye they said, ‘yes’, and on January 18th these well known San Diego icons open the Broadway Theater’s 2018 season and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them on our stage’.

TUESDAYS is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie’s appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

“Mitch is a character who is rushing through life and doesn’t take time to enjoy the little things’, Hickman continues. ‘When Morrie re-enters his life he comes to realize that it is the little things that mean the most in the end.”

Albom wrote the book in 1997. It was an immediate best seller. In 1999 the book was made into a TV music which became a

n instant classic. The book, the movie and play maintain the feel of real people having real conversations.

Hickman concludes, “I am so glad that Mitch Albom adapted his book for the stage. The quotes and life affirming messages that the piece divulges scene after scene make it one of the most poignant plays we have ever staged at the Broadway Theater.”

TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Plays January 18th through February 4th. Wednesday thru Saturday at 7:30 p.m. – Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are $24.50. Seating is reserved. Complimentary cookies, coffee, tea and water are served at each performance.

Box Office (760) 8096-7905