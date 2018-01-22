“Tuesdays With Morrie” a Moving, Poignant Play at Vista’s Broadway Theatre

TR Robertson …The play opening 2018 for Vista’s Broadway Theatre is a play designed to teach those attending amazing life lessons which cover a wide range of topics and emotions. “Tuesdays With Morrie” is an autobiographical story, presented as a memoir on stage, written first as a novel and later adapted by the author, Mitch Alborn, as a play. The book has sold over 16 million copies and was adapted, in 1999, by Thomas Rickman, as a T.V. movie with executive producer Oprah Winfrey. The movie starred Jack Lemon and Hank Azarta. Lemon would pass away in 2001. The novel would be adapted as a stage play in 2002, opening Off-Broadway at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Alborn would co-author the play with Jeffrey Hatcher.

Photos by Vista Broadway Theatre

The story centers around the story of Alborn’s journey from a young college student at Brandeis University, who takes a beginning level sociology class from a professor named Morrie Schwartz. From the moment Mitch meets Morrie, he is drawn to the kindly, older professor, so much so Mitch will eventually sign-up for every class Morrie teaches. While taking the classes, Mitch receives a multitude of life lessons, but nothing like the ones he will receive once he makes contact with Morrie 16 years after he graduates. During those 16 years, Mitch has gone through a number of experiences ranging from moving to New York and wanting to be a jazz pianist, caring for an uncle dying from cancer, giving up his piano career, moving to Detroit and becoming a major newspaper sports columnist, getting married and more. As fate would have it, one evening Mitch watches Ted Koppel’s “Nightline” and low and behold, his old professor is being interviewed about living and dying from ALS, Lou Gehrig Disease. Mitch decides to go to Massachusetts to see the professor. Uncomfortable at first, Mitch will decide to make weekly visits to see Morrie, eventually recording Morrie and the life lessons he imparts to Mitch. This will lead to 14 Tuesday visits. Morrie in Hebrew means teacher and this play is truly a lesson everyone should experience.

Morrie begins to teach Mitch what he is going through with this terrible disease, the experience to seeing his body lose the ability to function as it used to, and his struggle to experience the death process with dignity. Mitch will learn from Morrie that dying is a natural process, all will go through in one way or another, that there can be personal growth through the process of dying and love is an integral part of helping anyone who is going through the dying process Morrie is experiencing. He will also teach Mitch how to be at peace with himself.

The key to this play is the actors selected to portray Mitch and Morrie. Broadway Vista has selected two veteran, experienced actors who present a wonderful performance of this moving play. Lance Arthur Smith plays the energetic, career oriented, somewhat lost Mitch. The list of theatres in San Diego County Smith has performed in covers most of the county. He is also a writer who has written for the San Diego Musical Theatre and New Village Arts and has written a non-fiction book called Princess Geek . Playing the professor going through the changes and stages of this debilitating disease is Ralph Johnson, whose acting career spans over 25 years. He has also performed in a variety of stages across the county. Johnson presents the changes Morrie experiences, including the final moments of his life, with dignity and an understanding of what victims of this disease must experience.

“Tuesdays With Morrie” is a short play, 1 hour 20 minutes – no intermission, packed with memorable lessons we all should include in our life as lessons to live by. Some of these include – “Everybody knows they’re going to die, but no one believes it.”; “When you know how to die you learn how to live.”; “Taking makes me feel like I’m dying, Giving makes me feel like I’m living.”; and “Love is the world’s only rational act.” There are many, many more that just plain make sense in dealing with existing and our purpose on this Earth. My favorite is when Mitch tells Morrie he has been running and Morrie says to him, “We’re all runners, we’re in the human race and sometimes we run to fast we can’t see where we’re going.” One fascinating thing Morrie tells Mitch about is that Morrie hosted his own funeral, so he could hear people say nice things about him while he was still alive, not a bad idea.

This is a play everyone should see at some time in their life. It will run at Vista Broadway until February 4th. Vista Broadway is located at 340 East Broadway, next to Belching Beaver. For tickets call 760-806-7905 or go to www.broadwayvista.com. Tickets are $24.50 each. Up next for Broadway Vista is “Women in Jeopardy” by Wendy MacLeod beginning on March 1st.