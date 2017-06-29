TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to announce an upcoming Variety Night Show: TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS.

PRAYER DUDZ PRESENTS:

TUESDAY NIGHT COMICS – JULY 18, 2017 @ 7:30pm

RATED R Tickets: $18 – $23

6:30PM Happy Hour $3.00 beers & FREE Appetizers

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence San Diego Critic’s Circle 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year

Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC….

For tickets, please call our Box Office: 858-481-1055 or visit our website: http://northcoastrep. org/season/offnights.html