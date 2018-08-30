Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Tuesday Night Comics At NC Rep

Tuesday Night Comics At NC Rep

By   /  August 30, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Prayer Dudz presents Tuesday Night Comics

September 25, 2018 @ 7:30pm

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence
San Diego Critic’s Circle Outstanding Actor Of The Year

Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers and FREE Appetizers!

RATED R … Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC…

The September 25th lineup includes: 

Host Mark Christopher Lawrence

Veronica May – Musical Guest

Scott Wood – Headliner

Al Gavi – Featured Act

Daniel Storrow – Opening Act 

Additional Performance Dates
December 18, 2018 • February 26, 2019 • April 30, 2019 • July 23, 2019

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on August 30, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 15, 2018 @ 10:45 pm
  • Filed Under: Travel

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Blithe Spirit – By Noël Coward

Read More →