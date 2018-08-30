Tuesday Night Comics At NC Rep

Prayer Dudz presents Tuesday Night Comics
September 25, 2018 @ 7:30pm
Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence
San Diego Critic’s Circle Outstanding Actor Of The Year
Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers and FREE Appetizers!
RATED R … Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC…
The September 25th lineup includes:
Host Mark Christopher Lawrence
Veronica May – Musical Guest
Scott Wood – Headliner
Al Gavi – Featured Act
Daniel Storrow – Opening Act
Additional Performance Dates
December 18, 2018 • February 26, 2019 • April 30, 2019 • July 23, 2019