Tuesday Night Comics At NC Rep

Prayer Dudz presents Tuesday Night Comics

Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence

San Diego Critic’s Circle Outstanding Actor Of The Year

Happy Hour @ 6:30pm with $3 Beers and FREE Appetizers!

RATED R … Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. MCL taps into his extensive list of talented comedian friends and shares the North Coast Rep stage with them. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC…

The September 25th lineup includes:

Host Mark Christopher Lawrence

Veronica May – Musical Guest

Scott Wood – Headliner

Al Gavi – Featured Act

Daniel Storrow – Opening Act

Additional Performance Dates

December 18, 2018 • February 26, 2019 • April 30, 2019 • July 23, 2019