Truck Overturns on Gopher Canyon Road

VISTA, CA — A big rig carrying Amazon packages overturned and caught fire on a Vista-area road Monday morning, blocking lanes for hours as drivers tried to access Interstate 15.

The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Gopher Canyon Road, just west of Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a big rig overturned for unknown reasons as it traveled west on Gopher Canyon Road. The overturned truck blocked Gopher Canyon Road in both directions, and witnesses said the truck burst into flames and leaked fuel just after it crashed.

The driver, who told authorities that he fell asleep at the wheel just before the crash, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on what happened to the cargo the truck was carrying.

According to CHP officials, the driver was “out of class” and “the vehicle is not registered and does not have any insurance.”

The incident forced the closure of the roadway, backing up traffic for motorists making their way to I-15. The closure was expected to last for at least two hours.