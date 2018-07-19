Tribute to Traditions: A Celebration of Seniors in North County

On Friday, August 3, 2018 the Foundation for Senior Wellbeing (of San Marcos) invites you to celebrate our traditions, honor our heritage and recognize community leaders. These stellar North County honorees will be recognized: Volunteer of the Year: Dolores Fry; Exemplary Senior: Nadine Kaina and Senior Community Advocate: Matthew Parcasio.

Come explore San Marcos’ historic Cox and Bidwell homes and stroll through the native plant garden. Food and beer/wine is included and the event will feature live music by Franco Z, a raffle for cash and a photo booth. The Silent Auction features fun items such as a weekend in Big Bear, golf package to Shadowridge Golf Club, San Diego Zoo Safari Park tickets, wine lovers’ basket, trapeze classes and more!

“Tribute to Traditions” begins at 5:30 pm and presentations start at 6:30 pm at San Marcos Historical Society’s Heritage Park located at 1952 Sycamore Drive, San Marcos CA 92069. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Funds raised support the Information Resource Center in North County, the Project Care Emergency Fund for seniors and a Senior Emergency Preparedness program.

Learn more and register at bit.ly/Tribute2Traditions or call 760-891-8176.