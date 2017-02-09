Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Tri-City Wellness Center Appoints Medical Integration Program Manager

Tri-City Wellness Center Appoints Medical Integration Program Manager

By   /  February 9, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

 

 

 

Susan Webster

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Feb. 8, 2017) –  Susan Webster has been promoted to Medical Integration Program Manager at Tri-City Wellness Center where she previously ran the Pacific Cancer Fitness program she founded four years ago after surviving breast cancer.

Under Webster’s lead, Tri-City Wellness Center has expanded its cutting-edge Medical Integration program with services designed specifically for individuals living with, recovering from or trying to avoid a variety of health issues including cardiac problems, diabetes and cancer.

Wellness programs under the Medical Integration umbrella include personalized and supervised exercise programs, nutritional education and strategies for behavior modification with an emphasis on cardiovascular training. Examples include aquatics for people with arthritis, exercise classes for diabetics, exercise classes for those who have just completed physical therapy, and a rehabilitation exercise program for older adults who have suffered a cardiac event or undergone a cardiac procedure.

Medical Integration programs are fee based and offered at various days and times during the week to both members of the Wellness Center and non-members.

“Tri-City Wellness Center is a state-of-the-art, 58,000 square foot health club with swimming pool, running track and on-site spa services, but it’s the medical focus we have integrated into our fitness and support programs that set us apart from anything else in North County,” said Webster. “I am excited to bring my experience and expertise with cancer fitness programming to the wellness center because of the center’s commitment to a medically integrated approach. I am thrilled to be a part of helping to take the medically-integrated fitness and wellness programs at Tri-City Wellness Center to the next level.”

Webster was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. Her cancer treatment was successful but had many side effects that caused exhaustion and weight gain. Webster remembers feeling isolated and confused after being told she should lose 60 pounds but avoid heavy weights which could trigger lymphedema in her arm. When Webster couldn’t find a good program for recovering patients, she embarked on a journey that ultimately resulted in her starting Pacific Cancer Fitness in 2013 as a way to provide safe exercise, a sense of community, and information on wellness to cancer patients.

Webster is a certified Cancer Fitness Specialist and personal trainer and has been helping patients through exercise classes, lifestyle education and support at Tri-City Wellness Center since 2013. She holds a bachelor’s in science from University of California Irvine and began a master’s degree in sports medicine at Chapman University.

“I look forward to helping people of all abilities and medical conditions live and feel better by helping them access needed medical resources and supervision in a place where they can feel welcome and supported in achieving their fitness goals, whatever they may be,” said Webster.
 Center’s expanded Medical Integration program focuses on wellness for people suffering from specific health issues

 

About Tri-City Wellness Center
Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad is a state-of-the-art wellness center focused on improving the health of the community through innovative medically-integrated programming and continuous support and education for members. The fully integrated health and wellness campus focuses on preventive health management, and safe and effective disease management – for people in all stages of their health and wellness journey. The 58,000 square foot fitness center includes an indoor lap pool, warm-water therapy pools, group fitness studios, free weights, cardio machines, cushioned indoor track, spa, café, and executive-style locker rooms with dry saunas and whirlpools. The exceptional member experience includes access to monthly health and wellness events and a wide range of programs from professional, certified and knowledgeable staff including personal fitness training, services with a registered dietitian nutritionist, health coaching, pilates and aquatics training. For more information, please visit www.tricitywellness.com.
About Tri-City Medical Center
Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 397 bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. Tri-City Medical Center has received its sixth consecutive “A” rating from the national hospital safety scoring organization, The Leapfrog Group.
For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

SANDAG Board Of Directors Discuss Big Picture At Annual Retreat

Read More →