Tri-City Wellness Center Appoints Medical Integration Program Manager

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Feb. 8, 2017) – Susan Webster has been promoted to Medical Integration Program Manager at Tri-City Wellness Center where she previously ran the Pacific Cancer Fitness program she founded four years ago after surviving breast cancer.

Under Webster’s lead, Tri-City Wellness Center has expanded its cutting-edge Medical Integration program with services designed specifically for individuals living with, recovering from or trying to avoid a variety of health issues including cardiac problems, diabetes and cancer.

Wellness programs under the Medical Integration umbrella include personalized and supervised exercise programs, nutritional education and strategies for behavior modification with an emphasis on cardiovascular training. Examples include aquatics for people with arthritis, exercise classes for diabetics, exercise classes for those who have just completed physical therapy, and a rehabilitation exercise program for older adults who have suffered a cardiac event or undergone a cardiac procedure.

Medical Integration programs are fee based and offered at various days and times during the week to both members of the Wellness Center and non-members.

“Tri-City Wellness Center is a state-of-the-art, 58,000 square foot health club with swimming pool, running track and on-site spa services, but it’s the medical focus we have integrated into our fitness and support programs that set us apart from anything else in North County,” said Webster. “I am excited to bring my experience and expertise with cancer fitness programming to the wellness center because of the center’s commitment to a medically integrated approach. I am thrilled to be a part of helping to take the medically-integrated fitness and wellness programs at Tri-City Wellness Center to the next level.”

Webster was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. Her cancer treatment was successful but had many side effects that caused exhaustion and weight gain. Webster remembers feeling isolated and confused after being told she should lose 60 pounds but avoid heavy weights which could trigger lymphedema in her arm. When Webster couldn’t find a good program for recovering patients, she embarked on a journey that ultimately resulted in her starting Pacific Cancer Fitness in 2013 as a way to provide safe exercise, a sense of community, and information on wellness to cancer patients.

Webster is a certified Cancer Fitness Specialist and personal trainer and has been helping patients through exercise classes, lifestyle education and support at Tri-City Wellness Center since 2013. She holds a bachelor’s in science from University of California Irvine and began a master’s degree in sports medicine at Chapman University.

“I look forward to helping people of all abilities and medical conditions live and feel better by helping them access needed medical resources and supervision in a place where they can feel welcome and supported in achieving their fitness goals, whatever they may be,” said Webster.