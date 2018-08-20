Tri-City Schedules Board Meeting to Reconsider Suspension of Mental Health Unit

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Tri-City Healthcare District Board of Directors will hold an additional open meeting on August 21, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. to evaluate and reconsider its June 26, 2018 decision to suspend operations of the medical center’s inpatient Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) and Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU).
The original decision was made during a special Board meeting on June 26, 2018.
Recognizing the community’s concern regarding mental health services, the Board decided to provide another opportunity for interested persons to provide testimony. After considering public comments and relevant information regarding the units, the Board will decide what – if any – action to take.
About Tri-City Medical Center… Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388-bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org.