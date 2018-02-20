Tri-City Medical Center Baby Meets New Best Friend

The plush GUND® bear dressed in a So-Cal hoodie with customizable nametag is being given to all babies born at Tri-City Medical Center as a thank-you to families for choosing Tri-City

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Feb. 2018) — Valentine’s Day 2018 was a big day for Lourdes Flores and Juan Cornejo of Carlsbad. Not only did they deliver a beautiful baby boy named Juan Adrian on Valentine’s Day, but they were also one of the first families to receive Cary the Bear, a plush GUND®-brand bear that the Tri-City Hospital Foundation is giving to every baby born at the hospital this year. More than 2,500 babies are born at Tri-City Medical Center annually.

Cary the Bear’s purpose is to be a true friend and comfort to all Tri-City babies and their families. Families can choose to write their baby’s name on a nametag printed on the front of its gray hoodie. Tri-City Medical Center CEO Steve Dietlin personally presented the bear to the new parents and thanked them for choosing Tri-City Medical Center for their care.

“This is such a big moment for families in our community and everyone who works at the hospital loves hearing the chimes that play throughout the hospital whenever a new baby is born,” explained Tri-City Hospital Foundation President Glen Newhart. “We wanted to find a way to thank families for choosing Tri-City and trusting us with this exciting milestone in their lives.”

The program is a collaboration between the Tri-City Hospital Foundation and the hospital’s marketing department.

The Tri-City Hospital Foundation is also encouraging families to share their bear’s adventures with them, and hopes to receive images of the places they travel and experiences they acquire with their Tri-City bear.

“We hope that this is the start of a beautiful relationship for our littlest patients and their families, and we can’t wait to see our Tri-City babies marking developmental milestones and special occasions with their Tri-City bear,” said Newhart.

About Tri-City Hospital Foundation …Tri-City Hospital Foundation is celebrating more than 50 years as a link between the community and the hospital. Since its inception, donors have provided millions of dollars in grants to Tri-City Medical Center. Many of the hospital’s most mission-critical facilities have been supported in whole or part by Tri-City Hospital Foundation’s initiatives and community donors. Recently, Tri-City Hospital Foundation helped fund a renovation of the Labor & Delivery Department. Tri-City Medical Center is the first hospital in San Diego County to have both of these state-of-the-art digital imaging systems in use. For more information and to learn how you can make a difference, visit www.tricityhospitalfoundation.org.

About Tri-City Medical Center … Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388 bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, visit www.tricitymed.org.