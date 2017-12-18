Tri-City Medical Center Receives FACT’s Norine Sigafoose Partner of the Year Award 

FACT and Tri-City Medical Center also collaborated with SANDAG to win a $200,000 “Rides to Wellness” federal grant last year. The grant will fund the equipment, technology and staffing for booking rides home and to follow up appointments for qualifying patients being discharged from the hospital and is expected to launch in early 2018. Tri-City Medical Center provided a 20 percent match through in-kind contributions to help secure the grant.

The annual award is named for Norine Sigafoose, a FACT board member and former Carlsbad City Councilwoman who experienced mobility barriers after an automobile accident resulted in her partial paralysis. Past honorees have included Lori Holt Pfeiler (’09), Fifth District County Supervisor Bill Horn (’10) and Karen King, CEO, Golden Empire Transit District (’15).

“Our board was unanimous in choosing Tri-City Medical Center for this honor,” said FACT Executive Director Arum Prem. “The hospital has provided absolutely critical support to FACT over the years and especially during the most recent financial year. Tri-City Medical Center was instrumental in helping us accomplish our objective to improve access to medical services in San Diego County.”

“We are excited to see the Rides to Wellness program launch and are grateful for our collaboration with FACT. Making it easier for our patients to get to and from the hospital is perfectly aligned with our mission to advance the health and wellness of the community we serve,” explained Tri-City Medical Center CEO Steve Dietlin.