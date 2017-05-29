Tri-City Medical Center Receives the ACTION Registry® Silver Performance Achievement Award

OCEANSIDE, Calif. ( May 23, 2017 )—Tri-City Medical Center has been awarded the ACTION Registry® Silver Performance Achievement Award for their continued dedication, passion and commitment to providing high quality care to cardiovascular patients that are high-risk ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) / Non-ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (NSTEMI).

Being one of eight hospital-based registries for in-patient care, ACTION Registry® is a risk-adjusted, outcomes-based quality improvement program that is dedicated exclusively to high-risk STEMI/NSTEMI patients. Created from the National Cardiovascular Data Registry, an American College of Cardiology developed program, ACTION Registry® also helps hospitals and practices apply ACC clinical guidelines and provides tools to measure care and quality improvement goals.