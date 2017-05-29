Tri-City Medical Center Receives the ACTION Registry® Silver Performance Achievement Award

Loading...
“This is a great achievement for Tri-City Medical Center and its Cardiovascular Health Institute team. We’re happy to add it to the list of recent achievements and will continue to provide top-notch care to our patients, improve heart health awareness, and patient outcomes,” said Steve Dietlin, CEO, Tri-City Medical Center.
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (May 23, 2017)—Tri-City Medical Center has been awarded the ACTION Registry® Silver Performance Achievement Award for their continued dedication, passion and commitment to providing high quality care to cardiovascular patients that are high-risk ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) / Non-ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (NSTEMI).
Being one of eight hospital-based registries for in-patient care, ACTION Registry® is a risk-adjusted, outcomes-based quality improvement program that is dedicated exclusively to high-risk STEMI/NSTEMI patients. Created from the National Cardiovascular Data Registry, an American College of Cardiology developed program, ACTION Registry® also helps hospitals and practices apply ACC clinical guidelines and provides tools to measure care and quality improvement goals.

 

This marks the third heart health-related award that Tri-City Medical Center has achieved this year. Tri-City Medical Center has also received the Get With The Guidelines®-Resuscitation Silver Award and Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award from the American Heart Association.
About Tri-City Medical Center
Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388-bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org.
