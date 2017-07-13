Tri-City Medical Center Performs First Spinal Surgery in San Diego  with New 3D-printed System

A corpectomy is a surgical procedure that involves removing all or part of the vertebral body, usually as a way to decompress the spinal cord and nerves. Corpectomy is often performed in association with some form of discectomy.

The product used to perform the procedure at Tri-City Medical Center is called the CAPRI Small 3D Static Corpectomy System, the first of its kind 3D-printed, FDA-cleared corpectomy cage. It is used for correcting complications from trauma or tumor in complex spine cases. The surgeon uses it to stabilize the spine where portions of the vertebrae have been removed due to trauma or a tumor. It supports the spine’s front-back alignment, or sagittal balance, as medical specialists refer to it.

The device’s porous structure and intentionally rough surface, made possible through 3D printing advances with titanium powder and a specialized laser, are designed to better enable the patient’s bone to integrate with the implant.