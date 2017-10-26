Tri-City Medical Center Performs First Convergent Heart Procedure in San Diego

Convergent procedure provides a minimally invasive approach for patients with atrial fibrillation

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Oct. 26, 2017) – Convergent is a new, minimally invasive treatment option for patients suffering from persistent atrial fibrillation who may not respond well to standard procedures. A first in San Diego County, Tri-City Medical Center Cardiovascular Institute surgeons, Dr. Daniel Gramins and Dr. David Cohen, were the first to perform the convergent procedure on a patient with AFib. UC San Diego Health supported this effort.

This procedure helps AFib patients spend less time in surgery, can shorten their hospital stay following surgery and speeds recovery compared to more invasive, standard treatments.

The surgery was performed Sept. 25 on a patient who had spent one year in a state of continuous atrial fibrillation. During the procedure, she converted out of AFib and to a normal heart rhythm. She recovered quickly with minimal incisional pain after a two-night hospital stay. She has remained in normal rhythm since the convergent procedure was performed, and Dr. Cohen reported that she is also showing significant improvement in her symptoms of fatigue, shortness of breath and palpitations.

Convergent is truly a minimally invasive approach that combines the best of electrophysiology (EP) and cardiac surgery treatments to help restore normal heart rhythm for all AFib sufferers. Minimally invasive procedures can offer benefits including smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays and recovery times, which help patients return to their normal activities quicker.

The convergent approach is an advanced treatment for managing severe and persistent AFib, the most common form of arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat. This innovative multidisciplinary procedure treats patients who have been suffering from AFib and have failed current treatment options.