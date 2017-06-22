Tri-City Medical Center Oceanside Independence Parade “Star Spangled Salute” Plans Underway

A patriotic tradition since 1892

(Oceanside, CA, June 1, 2017) MainStreet Oceanside has begun organizing the Tri-City Medical Center Oceanside Independence Parade. Oceanside’s annual downtown parade will occur on Saturday, July 1st. The parade will start at 10 a.m., at the intersection of Coast Highway and Wisconsin Avenue, and conclude at the intersection of Coast Highway and Civic Center Drive. More than 120 parade entries are expected to march, roll, walk and drive down the famous 101 Coast Highway.

“It will be a jam-packed parade experience especially with this year’s “Star Spangled Salute” parade theme,” says Cathy Nykiel, parade committee member. “Our theme was selected to honor our military community. Come out in your best Patriotic duds, wave your American flags and see our parade entries represent this theme and honor our Nation, Oceanside, local business and individuals.”

Who better to represent the Star Spangled Salute theme than this years’ selected Grand Marshal, Chuck Atkinson. Atkinson has a long history of military service, serving in three different branches of the U.S. military over his lifetime and founding the Veterans Association of North County (VANC). As President and Founder of VANC Inc., he established a Resource Center for veterans, current military, and their families. The Center has been helping veterans, current military and their families since 2007.

“Much thanks also goes to this year’s Title Sponsor, Tri-City Medical Center. This sweet down-home parade would have a very tough time without Tri-City Medical Center’s support to continue the legacy this parade has become for our city residents,” says MainStreet Oceanside’s Executive Director, Rick Wright. “We are also so appreciative of our media sponsor, Mossy Nissan and our marching band sponsor, Pacific Marine Credit Union,” Wright continued.

MainStreet Oceanside is accepting applications for the Tri-City Medical Center Oceanside Independence Parade. To participate, please visit our parade website http://OceansideParade.com/ and download the application. More than 75 volunteers help make this special parade come together smoothly. We thank all of them for their support.

For more information about the parade, please call MainStreet Oceanside at 760-754-4512.