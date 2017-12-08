Loading...
Tri-City Medical Center Leader Named a 2017 Business Woman of the Year

December 8, 2017

Clinical Manager of Acute Care Services and Outpatient Infusions Diane Sikora honored during 2017 San Diego Business Journal event honoring Business Women of the Year
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Dec. 2017) – Each year, the San Diego Business Journal’s Business Women of the Year awards recognize women business leaders who are making a difference in their workplaces and communities. During the 2017 awards program on Nov. 15, Tri-City Medical Center’s clinical manager overseeing its acute care services and outpatient infusions program, Diane Sikora, was honored as one of the exceptional women who have made a difference in San Diego’s business, cultural and civic scene this year.
Nominations were judged on their innovation, entrepreneurship, professional accomplishment and community leadership.
Sikora manages a team of 230 nurses caring for Tri-City Medical Center’s orthopedic, cancer and stroke recovery patients as well as its outpatient chemotherapy infusion centers.
Drawing upon her 10 years of experience in her current role, her master’s in nursing education and her business skills, Sikora has produced several successful programs and initiatives for Tri-City Medical Center: she led and implemented its Quiet Time initiative that measurably improved patient satisfaction, developed a Core Staffing Productivity Tool to better manage nursing staffing levels and productivity, oversaw the acquisition of two outpatient chemotherapy infusion centers and merged their operations with the hospital’s, implemented a new Bariatric Surgery Program and led the hospital’s palliative care program resulting in a major drop in 30-day readmissions for people suffering from chronic conditions.
“Diane is an excellent example of the high caliber and commitment of our people at Tri-City Medical Center,” said Steve Dietlin, CEO. “She has had a tremendous positive effect on staff members’ and patients’ lives by upholding the highest standards for quality and safety at Tri-City Medical Center, and we are proud to see her efforts recognized regionally.”
The San Diego Business Journal’s Business Women of the Year awards program was held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront and is widely recognized as one of the biggest awards program of the year honoring the region’s most successful, dynamic women.
About Tri-City Medical Center…Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a 388-bed full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, Calif. with a primary care clinic and over 700 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as an Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and a Neuroscience Institute along with the Tri-City Wellness Center in Carlsbad, Calif., recognized as one of the best wellness centers in San Diego County. It also specializes in women’s health, robotic surgery, cancer and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org.
