Tri-City Medical Center Leader Named a 2017 Business Woman of the Year

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (Dec. 2017) – Each year, the San Diego Business Journal’s Business Women of the Year awards recognize women business leaders who are making a difference in their workplaces and communities. During the 2017 awards program on Nov. 15, Tri-City Medical Center’s clinical manager overseeing its acute care services and outpatient infusions program, Diane Sikora, was honored as one of the exceptional women who have made a difference in San Diego’s business, cultural and civic scene this year.

Nominations were judged on their innovation, entrepreneurship, professional accomplishment and community leadership.

Sikora manages a team of 230 nurses caring for Tri-City Medical Center’s orthopedic, cancer and stroke recovery patients as well as its outpatient chemotherapy infusion centers.