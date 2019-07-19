Tri-City Medical Center Honored with Corporate Citizen of the Year Award

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce acknowledges Tri-City for investments and engagement in the community

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July, 2019 – The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce honored Tri-City Medical Center with its Corporate Citizen of the Year Award during its annual Awards and Recognitions Luncheon on July 17. The Corporate Citizen of the Year Award is presented to an organization that has invested extensive financial and human resources into the community and partnered with local nonprofits and civic organizations to address the needs of residents.

“Tri-City Medical Center has consistently been a model of corporate citizenship in Oceanside and our neighboring cities,” said Scott Ashton, CEO of Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. “Their investment of time, talent and treasure helps strengthen the fabric of our community. The work they are doing in our schools and nonprofit organizations, especially in the area of supporting youth, is making a great impact on the well-being of local families. We are pleased to be able to recognize Tri-City Medical Center as our Corporate Citizen of the Year.”

Since 1961, Tri-City has been engrained in the Oceanside community where it has supported local nonprofits and engaged residents outside of the hospital as part of its mission to advance the health and wellness of the communities it serves.

“Tri-City Medical Center is honored to receive The Corporate Citizen of the Year Award,” said Tri-City Medical Center CEO Steve Dietlin. “The health and wellness of our community is our highest priority and we strive to deliver our mission to address the needs of residents in multiple venues – whether that’s providing emergent care to a loved one in the hospital, supporting health education among local youth or partnering to address mental health needs. We’re proud of our entire team for their tireless collaborative efforts to advance the health and wellness of the community we all serve together.”

As a community partner, Tri-City dedicates tremendous financial and in-kind resources to meet priority health needs such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity as well as social issues that impact health outcomes. Tri-City leverages research from the regional hospital association to guide those activities and has made measurable advancements by partnering with dozens of local nonprofits to launch innovative programs that improve the health and overall wellbeing of the community. These programs include:

Behavioral health programs such as peer-to-peer programs through NAMI San Diego and support for various behavioral health initiatives through LGBTQ Center of North County.

Expanding local youth’s horizons through New Haven’s Career Exploration Academy.

Diabetes prevention through YMCA Camp Glucose – A week long camp for children with diabetes to educate on managing diabetes and diminish feelings of alienation.

Programs related to LGBTQ competency training, mental health service, homeless youth and substance abuse prevention.

About Tri-City Medical Center…Tri-City Medical Center has served its community for over 50 years and is a full service, acute-care hospital in Oceanside, CA with over 500 physicians practicing in 60 specialties. Tri-City Medical Center is licensed for 386 inpatient beds and maintains 150 to 200 daily. Its Gold Seal of Approval® from the Joint Commission recognizes its commitment to safe and effective patient care for the residents of the community it serves. It operates the only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in North County as well as the Orthopedic & Spine Institute, a Cardiovascular Health Institute and the Tri-City Wellness & Fitness Center in Carlsbad, CA. It also specializes in robotic surgery, cancer, women’s health, and emergency care. For more information about Tri-City Medical Center and Tri-City Healthcare District, please visit www.tricitymed.org.